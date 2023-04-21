Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Torrevieja, Spain

5 properties total found
Plot of land in Torrevieja, Spain
Plot of land
Torrevieja, Spain
800 m²
€ 275,000
Nice building plot on the corner in the heart of Torrevieja , to build one or two homes of y…
Plot of land in Torrevieja, Spain
Plot of land
Torrevieja, Spain
€ 700,000
Building plot of 1500 sq.m. in north of Torrevieja . Building plot of 1.524 sq.m. in the nor…
Plot of land in Torrevieja, Spain
Plot of land
Torrevieja, Spain
€ 3,150,000
Building plot on the promenade of Torrevieja . Building plot in the promenade of Torrevieja,…
Plot of land in Torrevieja, Spain
Plot of land
Torrevieja, Spain
€ 3,500,000
This site you can purchase and build the real estate with participation of our company. …
Plot of land in Torrevieja, Spain
Plot of land
Torrevieja, Spain
€ 375,000
This site you can purchase and build the real estate with participation of our company. …
