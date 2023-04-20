Lands for sale in Lower Empordà, Spain

UAE
Clear all
30 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
1 240 m²
€ 185,000
For sale are two adjacent land plots with magnificent sea views located in the urbanization …
Plot of land
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
28 000 m²
€ 70,000
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gnRFOTDJF3U Plot with Sea Views: 3.5 ha plot with spectacula…
Plot of land
Begur, Spain
350 m²
€ 105,308,000
Magnificent land located in Begur, between the coves of Aiguafreda and Sa Tuna among others.…
Plot of land
Calonge, Spain
1 130 m²
€ 175,000
Fully fenced plot for sale with sea views. It also has very little slope, a remarkably flat …
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
960 m²
€ 1,152,000
Set of 5 building plots 360m from the bay of “Sa Conca” (S’agaró). Currently there are 3 plo…
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 579 m²
€ 850,000
Excellent land located between the towns of Sant Feliu de Guíxols and S’agaró. Just 5 minute…
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
1 600 m²
€ 195,000
Fantastic plot with sea views in the exclusive Mas Nou urbanization. With an area of 1600m…
Plot of land
Calonge, Spain
1 272 m²
€ 180,000
Land located in the town of Calonge with a total area of 1272m2 with beautiful mountain vi…
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
336 m²
€ 280,000
Good plot in the town of Castell-Platja d’Aro, in a quiet residential area of new construc…
Plot of land
Begur, Spain
20 m²
€ 2,500,000
Land With Sea Views of 22,241 m2, of which 5,200 m2 are buildable, reaching a total buildabl…
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
33 500 m²
€ 2,350,000
Plot on the Costa Brava, in the tourist town of Platja d’Aro. The land is located in a prest…
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
1 200 m²
€ 1,600,000
We have 3 plots for sale of 1200m2 each in the town of S’agaró. Located in one of the best r…
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 582 m²
€ 7,514,222
Land area: 5,582 m2 (2,711 m2 and 2,871 m2) The plots are located 5 minutes walk from the se…
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 420 m²
€ 1,750,000
PLOT REPORT IN S’AGARÓ. Plot area: 2420.26m2 Maximum buildable area 0.75 m2xm2 land: 1815.…
Plot of land
Lower Empordà, Spain
4 bath
1 000 m²
€ 395,000
1000 m2 plot with the house project and building permits included. The land is in the urbani…
Plot of land
Lower Empordà, Spain
475 m²
€ 75,000
For sale: Plot in the Center of Calonge Plot in the Center of Calonge: Urban plot for a 475m…
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Price on request
Plot of 1130 m2, fenced with sea views with very little slope is located in the Mas Palli ur…
Plot of land
Foixa, Spain
1 505 m²
€ 80,000
-Plot 1505m2. -Quiet urbanization in Playa de Aro. -5 minutes by car from the center. -50% i…
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
536 m²
€ 520,000
Large plot in Sant Pol (Sant Feliu de Guíxols). Located in a quiet and sought-after area of …
Plot of land
Begur, Spain
3 300 m²
€ 1,100,000
5 plots are sold together in Begúr in the Aiguablava area that have more than 3300 m2 for th…
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
€ 630,000
576 m2 plot for sale at the entrance of Castell-Platja d’Aro. The property has the condition…
Plot of land
Sant Joan de Palamos, Spain
€ 535,000
Land for the construction of a house, Palamos, Costa Brava, Spain. Land for sale with an ar…
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
€ 570,000
Plot of land
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
€ 250,000
Land for sale for construction with an area of 2096 m2, located in the quiet and green urban…
Plot of land
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
€ 150,000
Land for sale in the quiet and green urbanization of Mas Palli, municipality of Kalonge, Cos…
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
€ 250,000
Plot of land
Sant Antoni de Calonge, Spain
€ 290,000
Plot of land
Lower Empordà, Spain
€ 300,000
Land for sale in the quiet and green area of Mont Ras, within walking distance of the sea, K…
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
€ 800,000
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Number of floors 2
€ 841,000
Picturesque sea views from these areas are the symbol of the Costa Brava. The hotel is onl…
