Lands for sale in Tsilivi, Greece

Plot of land in Tsilivi, Greece
Plot of land
Tsilivi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 45,000
For sale land of 700 sq.meters in Zante. The territory has the plot qualifies for a building…
Plot of land in Agios Kirikos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Kirikos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 235,000
For sale land of 2000 sq.meters in Zante. The territory has building permission of 200 sq.meters
Plot of land in Planos, Greece
Plot of land
Planos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale land of 750 sq.meters in Zante. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land in Vanato, Greece
Plot of land
Vanato, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 50,000
For sale land of 3348 sq.meters in Zante. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Vanato, Greece
Plot of land
Vanato, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale land of 4034 sq.meters in Zante. The territory has building permission of 200 sq.meters
Plot of land in Agios Kirikos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Kirikos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale land of 8500 sq.meters in Zante. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
