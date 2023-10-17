Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Peloponnese Region, Greece

131 property total found
Plot of land in Porto Germeno, Greece
Plot of land
Porto Germeno, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The land is located in Porto Germeno area. It is 90 meters from the seaIt has 20 olive trees
€265,000
Plot of land in Kineta, Greece
Plot of land
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 805 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has the plot qualifies for a buildin…
€400,000
Plot of land in Drepano, Greece
Plot of land
Drepano, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4600 sq.meters in Peloponnese
€1,05M
Plot of land in Astros Beach, Greece
Plot of land
Astros Beach, Greece
Area 2 m²
Even and buildable plot. With an average Building Factor of 1.28, Coverage: 50% and height: …
€1,80M
Plot of land in Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Area 4 700 m²
Property Code. 11637 - Agricultural FOR SALE in Lerna Miloi for €60.000 . Discover the featu…
Price on request
Plot of land in Nea Tiryntha, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Tiryntha, Greece
Area 7 400 m²
Property Code. 11627 - Agricultural FOR SALE in Nea Tirintha Profitis Ilias for €58.000. Dis…
Price on request
Plot of land in Vasilitsi, Greece
Plot of land
Vasilitsi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 10710 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has electricity suppl…
€600,000
Plot of land in Kardamyli, Greece
Plot of land
Kardamyli, Greece
Area 4 454 m²
In a coastal settlement that has retained its traditional character, a plot of 4,454.06 sq.m…
€700,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Area 450 m²
Property Code. 621554 - Plot FOR SALE in Argos Center for €90.000 . Discover the features of…
Price on request
Plot of land in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Area 862 m²
Property Code. 621555 - Plot FOR SALE in Argos Center for €150.000 . Discover the features o…
Price on request
Plot of land in Kalamaki, Greece
Plot of land
Kalamaki, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 7800 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, elec…
€260,000
Plot of land in Nea Tiryntha, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Tiryntha, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 36132 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . Plot of land located near the town…
€2,50M
Plot of land in Great Mantine, Greece
Plot of land
Great Mantine, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has building permissio…
€90,000
Plot of land in Perigiali, Greece
Plot of land
Perigiali, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 1000 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The territory has building p…
€120,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 6500 sq.meters in Loutraki. The territory has building permission of 150 sq…
€370,000
Plot of land in Evangelismos, Greece
Plot of land
Evangelismos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 61480 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The land plot is located near the t…
Price on request
Plot of land in Kyparissia, Greece
Plot of land
Kyparissia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5025 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has building permissio…
€170,000
Plot of land in Lachanada, Greece
Plot of land
Lachanada, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4500 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, elec…
€270,000
Plot of land in Lachanada, Greece
Plot of land
Lachanada, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4100 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, elec…
€160,000
Plot of land in Nafplio, Greece
Plot of land
Nafplio, Greece
Rooms 15
Area 450 m²
Property Code: 1439 - Hotel FOR SALE in Lerna Miloi for €350.000 . This 450 sq. m. Hotel c…
Price on request
Plot of land in Nafplio, Greece
Plot of land
Nafplio, Greece
Area 1 310 m²
Property Code. 581002 - Agricultural FOR SALE in Lerna Miloi for €55.000 . Discover the feat…
Price on request
Plot of land in Kato Doliana, Greece
Plot of land
Kato Doliana, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1000 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The territory has building permissi…
€350,000
Plot of land in Vryses, Greece
Plot of land
Vryses, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 15 850 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 15850 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, ele…
€90,000
Plot of land in Kalo Nero, Greece
Plot of land
Kalo Nero, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 405 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 405 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has well, water supply,…
€250,000
Plot of land in Kato Doliana, Greece
Plot of land
Kato Doliana, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 6 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 6000 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The territory has water supply, ele…
€220,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Kalamata, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Kalamata, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 383 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 383 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, elect…
€450,000
Plot of land in Kalo Nero, Greece
Plot of land
Kalo Nero, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 500 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, elect…
€240,000
Plot of land in Kariotika, Greece
Plot of land
Kariotika, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1400 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The territory has water supply, ele…
€1,90M
Plot of land in Sucker, Greece
Plot of land
Sucker, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 3 700 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3700 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The territory has water supply, ele…
€3,20M
Plot of land in Agii Theodori, Greece
Plot of land
Agii Theodori, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 7 069 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 7069 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The territory has building permissi…
€450,000
