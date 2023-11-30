Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Peloponnese Region, Greece

219 properties total found
Plot of land in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 365 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, electricity s…
€270,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Porto Germeno, Greece
Plot of land
Porto Germeno, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The land is located in Porto Germeno area. It is 90 meters from the seaIt has 20 olive trees
€265,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Kineta, Greece
Plot of land
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 805 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has the plot qualifies for a buildin…
€400,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Drepano, Greece
Plot of land
Drepano, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4600 sq.meters in Peloponnese
€1,05M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Plot of land
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 291 m²
Property Code: 641773 - House FOR SALE in Vocha Vochaiko for €400.000 . This 291 sq. m. Hou…
Price on request
Plot of land in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Plot of land
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Area 802 m²
Property Code. 1275 - Plot FOR SALE in Asini Center for €60.000 . Discover the features of t…
Price on request
Plot of land in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Plot of land
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Area 4 050 m²
Property Code. 581743 - Agricultural land FOR SALE in Epia Chranoi for €250.000. Discover th…
Price on request
Plot of land in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Plot of land
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Area 3 000 m²
Property Code. 11729 - Agricultural FOR SALE in Nafplio Aria for €230.000 . Discover the fea…
Price on request
Plot of land in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Plot of land
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Area 5 500 m²
Property Code. 581721 - Agricultural land FOR SALE in Kranidi Ververouda for €230.000. Disco…
Price on request
Plot of land in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Plot of land
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Area 1 024 m²
Property Code. 11705 - Plot FOR SALE in Soligeia Pefkali for €75.000 . Discover the features…
Price on request
Plot of land in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Plot of land
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Area 6 250 m²
Property Code. 581702 - Agricultural land FOR SALE in Kranidi Lakkes for €250.000. Discover …
Price on request
Plot of land in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Plot of land
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Area 1 012 m²
Property Code. 581700 - Plot FOR SALE in Asini Tolo for €290.000 . Discover the features of …
Price on request
Plot of land in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Plot of land
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Area 7 000 m²
Property Code. 1143 - Agricultural land FOR SALE in Asini Tolo for €250.000. Discover the fe…
Price on request
Plot of land in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Plot of land
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Area 875 m²
Property Code. 11694 - Plot FOR SALE in Nafplio Exostis for €160.000 . Discover the features…
Price on request
Plot of land in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Plot of land
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Area 3 075 m²
Property Code. 621689 - Plot FOR SALE in Epidavros Archaia Epidavros for €90.000. Discover t…
Price on request
Plot of land in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Plot of land
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Area 477 m²
Property Code. 621672 - Plot FOR SALE in Nea Tirintha Agios Adrianos for €55.000 . Discover …
Price on request
Plot of land in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Plot of land
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Area 820 m²
Property Code. 621668 - Plot FOR SALE in Asini Paralia Irion for €70.000 . Discover the feat…
Price on request
Plot of land in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Plot of land
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Area 785 m²
Property Code. 11657 - Plot FOR SALE in Nafplio Center for €190.000. Discover the features o…
Price on request
Plot of land in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Plot of land
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Area 600 m²
Property Code. 11651 - Plot FOR SALE in Nafplio Center for €150.000. Discover the features o…
Price on request
Plot of land in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Plot of land
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Area 7 000 m²
Property Code. 11656 - Agricultural land FOR SALE in Nafplio Center for €450.000. Discover t…
Price on request
Plot of land in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Plot of land
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Area 800 m²
Property Code. 11646 - Plot FOR SALE in Asini Agia Paraskevi for €85.000 . Discover the feat…
Price on request
Plot of land in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Plot of land
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Area 8 000 m²
Property Code. 11644 - Agricultural FOR SALE in Kranidi Koilada for €260.000 . Discover the …
Price on request
Plot of land in Astros Beach, Greece
Plot of land
Astros Beach, Greece
Area 2 m²
Even and buildable plot. With an average Building Factor of 1.28, Coverage: 50% and height: …
€1,80M
Plot of land in Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Area 4 700 m²
Property Code. 11637 - Agricultural FOR SALE in Lerna Miloi for €60.000 . Discover the featu…
Price on request
Plot of land in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Plot of land
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Area 445 m²
Property Code. 11640 - Plot FOR SALE in Kranidi Ververouda for €150.000. Discover the featur…
Price on request
Plot of land in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Plot of land
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Area 11 000 m²
Property Code. 11635 - Agricultural FOR SALE in Midea Panaritis for €160.000 . Discover the …
Price on request
Plot of land in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Plot of land
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Area 11 500 m²
Property Code. 11634 - Agricultural FOR SALE in Midea Panaritis for €150.000 . Discover the …
Price on request
Plot of land in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Plot of land
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Area 21 500 m²
Property Code. 581628 - Agricultural FOR SALE in Argos Pirgella for €230.000 . Discover the …
Price on request
Plot of land in Nea Tiryntha, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Tiryntha, Greece
Area 7 400 m²
Property Code. 11627 - Agricultural FOR SALE in Nea Tirintha Profitis Ilias for €58.000. Dis…
Price on request
Plot of land in Vasilitsi, Greece
Plot of land
Vasilitsi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 10710 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has electricity suppl…
€600,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
