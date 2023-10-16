UAE
Land
Greece
Heraklion Regional Unit
Lands for sale in Heraklion Regional Unit, Greece
415 properties total found
Plot of land
Knossos, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 186 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
€500,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Kato Gouves, Greece
1
1
For sale fenced land of 300 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity …
€99,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Malia, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 375000 sq.meters in Crete
€7,50M
Recommend
Plot of land
Malia, Greece
2
1
For sale fenced land of 4300 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
€240,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
1
1
For sale fenced land of 4000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
€399,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Agios Mamas, Greece
4 400 m²
Land is 4400 sq. meters and is located in Agios Mamas beach area and is 600 meters to the be…
€70,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Sivas, Greece
176 m²
Unique plot with an old building - one of the few left and available in the center of Pitsid…
Price on request
Recommend
Plot of land
Sivas, Greece
4 m²
Just 200 m from the village of Pitsidia. A village that bustles with life all summer time bu…
€130,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Analipsi, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 5700 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€3,00M
Recommend
Plot of land
Elea, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 2225 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€95,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Rogdia, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 2100 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€75,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Rogdia, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 1500 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€159,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Malia, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 800 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
€80,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Deep Plain, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€299,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Deep Plain, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€300,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Gouves, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 1750 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€215,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Malia, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 515 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
€70,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Epano Vathia, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 500 sq.meters in Crete. The land has a sea view
€75,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Choudhetsi, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 2300 sq.meters in Crete. The land has a sea view
€200,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Elea, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 20000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has the plot qualifies for a buildi…
€570,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Stavrakia, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 7800 sq.meters in Crete
€240,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Ethia, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 30000 sq.meters in Crete
€240,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Paranimfi, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 5600 sq.meters in Crete
€200,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Profitis Ilias, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 4500 sq.meters in Crete
€220,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Tsoutsouros, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 1000 sq.meters in Crete
€80,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Ano Kastelliana, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 2800 sq.meters in Crete
€80,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Tilissos, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 7000 sq.meters in Crete
€1,20M
Recommend
Plot of land
Achlada, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 20677 sq.meters in Crete
€2,50M
Recommend
Plot of land
Kato Gouves, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 1080 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€80,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Gouves, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 58000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply
€1,30M
Recommend
