  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Smalyavichy District

Lands for sale in Smalyavichy District, Belarus

81 property total found
Plot of land in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 8,857
Plot of land in Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 38,715
Plot of land in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 50,220
Plot of land in Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 40,998
Plot of land in Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 5,387
Plot of 13 acres for sale in ST Rosinka 1 Address: Rosinka 1 ⁇ 知 About your future site: …
Plot of land in Zodzinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Zodzinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 5,935
Plot of land in Zodzinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Zodzinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 4,109
Plot of land in Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 3,287
Plot of land in Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 1,781
Two adjacent plots for sale in CT Culniki Address: ST Kallniki ✔ ✔ There are sections near t…
Plot of land in Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 1,781
Two adjacent plots for sale in CT Culniki Address: ST Kallniki ✔ ✔ There are sections near t…
Plot of land in Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Price on request
For sale plot in ST « Digrash ». 25 km from MKAD, Smolevichi district, Ozeritsko-Slobodskaya…
Plot of land in Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
42 m²
€ 4,931
Land for sale with house in d. Dots. Minsk region, Smolevichi district, 50 km from MKAD. &nb…
Plot of land in Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 18,262
The prestigious land is for sale 10 acres in a concept-closed cottage village in ST « Strele…
Plot of land in Usyazh, Belarus
Plot of land
Usyazh, Belarus
€ 22,827
For sale is a plot of 25 acres with an unfinished house in the village of Shpakovshchina, Sm…
Plot of land in Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 8,218
For sale plot of village Uzyazh, village Shpakivshchina. 25 acres, near the forest. Gas in t…
Plot of land in Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 7,213
A wonderful land plot for sale near the station « Domashany » in the garden partnership "Ros…
Plot of land in Pliski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Pliski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 2,283
For sale a summer cottage ( 10 acres ), Smolevichi district, Plis village council, Zhabarok-…
Plot of land in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 6,848
A smooth, compact plot of 6 acres can soon become yours!  It is located in the center o…
Plot of land in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 154,312
Plot of land in Kurkava, Belarus
Plot of land
Kurkava, Belarus
€ 10,044
The plot of 0.1496 ha is located in ag. Kurkovo St. Vostochnaya Smolevichsky district  …
Plot of land in Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 4,383
For sale a beautiful plot of 10 acres in the garden partnership "Kalniki" of the Smolevichi …
Plot of land in Pryliepy, Belarus
Plot of land
Pryliepy, Belarus
€ 26,480
For sale is a plot of 16 acres in the village of Prilepa on the coast of the Dubrovsky reser…
Plot of land in Pryliepy, Belarus
Plot of land
Pryliepy, Belarus
€ 36,524
The plot is for sale in the village of Prilepa, 20 km from MKAD and 300 m from the Dubrovsky…
Plot of land in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 9,131
An excellent land plot of 10 acres is for sale in the village of Rudny Smolevichi district b…
Plot of land in Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 18,718
Land for sale 11.41 acres in a concept-closed cottage village in ST « Lavina-2014 » ( d. Gon…
Plot of land in Zodzinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Zodzinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 2,283
2 adjacent plots with a total area of 11.54 acres in a picturesque place From the city of Zh…
Plot of land in Kurhanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Kurhanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 5,935
The land of the correct form is for sale in ST « Boobs ». Minsk region, Smolevichi district,…
Plot of land in Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
15 m²
€ 5,479
For sale is a summer cottage in a picturesque place in S / T Rosinka-1, near the city of Zho…
Plot of land in Piekalinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Piekalinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 16,162
A good forested area for the construction of a residential building is offered to your atten…
Plot of land in Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 8,674
