Lands for sale in Minsk District, Belarus

144 properties total found
Plot of landin Astrashycki Haradok, Belarus
Plot of land
Astrashycki Haradok, Belarus
€ 7,274
For sale a plot for the construction of a residential building in a village with developed i…
Plot of landin Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 7,274
The plot is in its correct form, flat. There is – water, electricity on the site. All detail…
Plot of landin Voukavicy, Belarus
Plot of land
Voukavicy, Belarus
70 m²
€ 74,563
For sale is a site on the banks of the bird reservoir with a house in the village of Volkovi…
Plot of landin Navadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Navadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 3,637
Plot of landin Michanavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Michanavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 15,185
Plot of landin Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 8,638
Long-term plot in S / T « Milovida 89 », 20 km from MKAD. Stopping public transport within w…
Plot of landin Navadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Navadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 3,637
Plot of landin Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 54,467
Are you looking for a picturesque place to build your dream home? - Pay attention to the 15-…
Plot of landin Navadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Navadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 3,637
Land for sale in a gardening partnership Rural builder - 2. Partnership near the village of …
Plot of landin Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 16,368
For sale is the ( 9.18 acres ) in the gardening partnership « Sunrise 2012 ». Located 18 kil…
Plot of landin Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 17,731
Plot of landin Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 15,004
Sale of a well-kept plot in a dachine cooperative « Forest Polyana-88 » ( from MKAD 12.6 km …
Plot of landin Kamsamoliec, Belarus
Plot of land
Kamsamoliec, Belarus
€ 45,374
Chic plot in private. near Vyachi Incomplete canned capital structure. Land in private owner…
Plot of landin Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
120 m²
€ 54,467
A plot with an excellent two-level house for clean decoration 16 km from Minsk in the Logois…
Plot of landin Kirsy, Belarus
Plot of land
Kirsy, Belarus
€ 25,461
Land for sale in d. Kirschi Minsk district, 1 km from. Filling ( 14 km from MKAD ) Corner pl…
Plot of landin Haradzisca, Belarus
Plot of land
Haradzisca, Belarus
450 m²
Price on request
Plot of landin Haradzisca, Belarus
Plot of land
Haradzisca, Belarus
322 m²
€ 108,207
For sale an excellent flat plot 9 km from MKAD with an unfinished canned house ( 85% of read…
Plot of landin Baraulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Baraulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 24,551
Plot of landin Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
37 m²
€ 35,463
An excellent plot of 15 acres with a residential building of 37 square meters. m. in a quiet…
Plot of landin Zdanovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Zdanovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 13,185
Plot of landin Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 20,005
Plot of landin Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
50 m²
€ 53,649
For sale a large plot in d. Khatezhensky head s / s, 10 km from MKAD, on the Minsk-Grodno hi…
Plot of landin Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 20,005
Land for sale 16 km from MKAD, Molodechno direction! Plot of 6.35 acres, in Private Property…
Plot of landin Kalodishchy, Belarus
Plot of land
Kalodishchy, Belarus
€ 118,210
Plot of landin Dziehciaroŭka, Belarus
Plot of land
Dziehciaroŭka, Belarus
€ 54,558
For sale a prestigious land plot of 10.3 acres in the village of Degtyarevka, per. Parkovaya…
Plot of landin Kalodishchy, Belarus
Plot of land
Kalodishchy, Belarus
€ 32,735
Land for sale 9 acres in the prestigious cottage village of ag. Kolodishchi, Moscow directio…
Plot of landin Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 18,095
Plot of landin Akolica, Belarus
Plot of land
Akolica, Belarus
€ 38,191
Plot of landin Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 25,006
Plot of 11.5 acres for sale in one of the most picturesque corners of Belarus. ST "Belmonef"…
Plot of landin Jeĺnica, Belarus
Plot of land
Jeĺnica, Belarus
€ 68,198
An incomplete capital structure with a plot of 15 acres is for sale, privately owned in the …
