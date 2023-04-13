Belarus
Realting.com
Belarus
Minsk Region
Minsk District
Lands for sale in Minsk District, Belarus
144 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Astrashycki Haradok, Belarus
€ 7,274
For sale a plot for the construction of a residential building in a village with developed i…
Plot of land
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 7,274
The plot is in its correct form, flat. There is – water, electricity on the site. All detail…
Plot of land
Voukavicy, Belarus
70 m²
€ 74,563
For sale is a site on the banks of the bird reservoir with a house in the village of Volkovi…
Plot of land
Navadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 3,637
Plot of land
Michanavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 15,185
Plot of land
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 8,638
Long-term plot in S / T « Milovida 89 », 20 km from MKAD. Stopping public transport within w…
Plot of land
Navadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 3,637
Plot of land
Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 54,467
Are you looking for a picturesque place to build your dream home? - Pay attention to the 15-…
Plot of land
Navadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 3,637
Land for sale in a gardening partnership Rural builder - 2. Partnership near the village of …
Plot of land
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 16,368
For sale is the ( 9.18 acres ) in the gardening partnership « Sunrise 2012 ». Located 18 kil…
Plot of land
Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 17,731
Plot of land
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 15,004
Sale of a well-kept plot in a dachine cooperative « Forest Polyana-88 » ( from MKAD 12.6 km …
Plot of land
Kamsamoliec, Belarus
€ 45,374
Chic plot in private. near Vyachi Incomplete canned capital structure. Land in private owner…
Plot of land
Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
120 m²
€ 54,467
A plot with an excellent two-level house for clean decoration 16 km from Minsk in the Logois…
Plot of land
Kirsy, Belarus
€ 25,461
Land for sale in d. Kirschi Minsk district, 1 km from. Filling ( 14 km from MKAD ) Corner pl…
Plot of land
Haradzisca, Belarus
450 m²
Price on request
Plot of land
Haradzisca, Belarus
322 m²
€ 108,207
For sale an excellent flat plot 9 km from MKAD with an unfinished canned house ( 85% of read…
Plot of land
Baraulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 24,551
Plot of land
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
37 m²
€ 35,463
An excellent plot of 15 acres with a residential building of 37 square meters. m. in a quiet…
Plot of land
Zdanovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 13,185
Plot of land
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 20,005
Plot of land
Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
50 m²
€ 53,649
For sale a large plot in d. Khatezhensky head s / s, 10 km from MKAD, on the Minsk-Grodno hi…
Plot of land
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 20,005
Land for sale 16 km from MKAD, Molodechno direction! Plot of 6.35 acres, in Private Property…
Plot of land
Kalodishchy, Belarus
€ 118,210
Plot of land
Dziehciaroŭka, Belarus
€ 54,558
For sale a prestigious land plot of 10.3 acres in the village of Degtyarevka, per. Parkovaya…
Plot of land
Kalodishchy, Belarus
€ 32,735
Land for sale 9 acres in the prestigious cottage village of ag. Kolodishchi, Moscow directio…
Plot of land
Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 18,095
Plot of land
Akolica, Belarus
€ 38,191
Plot of land
Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 25,006
Plot of 11.5 acres for sale in one of the most picturesque corners of Belarus. ST "Belmonef"…
Plot of land
Jeĺnica, Belarus
€ 68,198
An incomplete capital structure with a plot of 15 acres is for sale, privately owned in the …
1
2
3
4
5
