Lands for sale in Maladzyechna District, Belarus

19 properties total found
Plot of land in Krasnaye, Belarus
Plot of land
Krasnaye, Belarus
€ 7,305
Plot of land in Chazova, Belarus
Plot of land
Chazova, Belarus
€ 31,867
For sale plot near Molodechno in a picturesque place! Address: ah. Khozhovo, st. Gagarin ⁇ …
Plot of land in Maladzyechna, Belarus
Plot of land
Maladzyechna, Belarus
€ 11,870
Land in. Well done! Address: g. Molodechno, st. Polotsk ⁇ 知 About your future site: …
Plot of land in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 7,761
Plot of land in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 7,761
Plot of land in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
75 m²
€ 8,583
Plot of land in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
25 m²
€ 4,839
The cottage is for sale in the Molodechno direction, 35 km from MKAD in a beautiful forest. …
Plot of land in cysc, Belarus
Plot of land
cysc, Belarus
49 m²
€ 23,740
Land for sale 17 acres in private ownership with the house, Chist on the street Solnechnaya,…
Plot of land in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 25,110
Land for sale in the agricultural town of Olekhnovichi ( Molodechno district ). ✔ 安 Plot of…
Plot of land in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 5,022
Land for sale with an area of 0.15 hectares in the agricultural town of Olekhnovichi ( Molod…
Plot of land in Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
46 m²
€ 4,565
A plot of 6.7 acres, has a rectangular shape with a slight slope, which means that the water…
Plot of land in Viazynka, Belarus
Plot of land
Viazynka, Belarus
€ 16,436
30 km from the mkad, Molodechno direction, sewerage there are, 2 wells of 3 rings. The finis…
Plot of land in Maladzyechna, Belarus
Plot of land
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Price on request
Plot of land in Radashkovichy, Belarus
Plot of land
Radashkovichy, Belarus
€ 21,914
Plot of land in Sieleucy, Belarus
Plot of land
Sieleucy, Belarus
64 m²
€ 7,761
Plot of land in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Price on request
In the village of Konchany, which is part of the agricultural town of Krasnoye, an excellent…
Plot of land in Liebiedzieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Liebiedzieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 2,100
Smooth, large plot of 9 acres & nbsp; (only 10 km. from g. Well done). The plot is well-groo…
Plot of land in Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
20 m²
€ 6,300
Sale of a land plot with a garden house in ST "Lavanda Lesnaya" in the Molodechno direction …
Plot of land in Aliachnovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Aliachnovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 2,191
For sale a plot with an unfinished house from a log house The site is launched, overgrown wi…
