The "Promenade" residential complex. A place you want to live in!
MINSK WORLD My sity. My world
Flats in new buildings in Belarus
Realting.com
Belarus
Brest Region
Lands for sale in Brest Region, Belarus
72 properties total found
Plot of land
Brest, Belarus
€ 35,918
Plot of land
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 9,093
Plot of land
Brest, Belarus
€ 52,740
Plot of land
Zabinkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 1,910
Plot of land
Stalovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 20,914
Plot of land
Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
50 m²
€ 31,826
Plot of land
Brest, Belarus
€ 9,093
Urgent sale of the site in ST "Sosnovy Ostrovok". Brest district, Znamensky s / s. Land with…
Plot of land
carnaucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
34 m²
€ 8,911
Plot of land
carniany, Belarus
47 m²
€ 3,819
Sale of a land plot with a residential building in the Maloritsky district, Chernyansky s / …
Plot of land
Vielikaryta, Belarus
€ 3,546
Land for sale in Maloritsky district, ag. Great. The land of the correct rectangular shape, …
Plot of land
Baranavichy, Belarus
€ 25,006
On sale an incomplete canned capital structure with a land plot! Plot 17 hundred, on which a…
Plot of land
Brest, Belarus
€ 5,001
Lot 7051. Do you dream of building your summer house, with this looking for an inexpensive p…
Plot of land
Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 5,547
Lot 6998. To your attention is a plot of 6 acres with a summer house in an actively building…
Plot of land
Vielikarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 1,273
Lot 6994. Plot in a garden partnership in the Great City Village Council. The plot of 4.64 a…
Plot of land
Brest, Belarus
€ 16,368
Plot of land
cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 9,548
LOT 6967. In the area of the village of Bolshoi Kosichi, a garden plot of 0.0484 hectares wi…
Plot of land
carnaucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
58 m²
€ 10,002
Sale of a demolition site in Brest district. Total SNB - 57.8 sq.m. Walls: material - buildi…
Plot of land
carnaucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 9,093
Lot 6951. Plot in the village of Chernavchitsky s / s a couple of kilometers from Chernavchi…
Plot of land
Brest, Belarus
€ 13,185
Lot 6943. At cost, a land plot for collective gardening is sold, with an area of 0.0500 hect…
Plot of land
Brest, Belarus
€ 20,914
Lot 6939. In the immediate vicinity of the « South » ( city line ) in a garden partnership, …
Plot of land
Kliejnikauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 14,549
Lot 6929. Plot with an unfinished building d. The bones are 5 minutes from Brest. The area o…
Plot of land
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 2,546
Want to spend the weekend on your own site in a beautiful forest? Then this offer is for you…
Plot of land
Kamianica Zyravieckaja, Belarus
€ 12,730
Lot 6890. Angular summer cottage area of 5 acres in the direction of Kamenitsa-Zhirovetskaya…
Plot of land
Brest, Belarus
€ 53,558
Lot 6846. If you were looking for a good site in the city center, then this is it. Located i…
Plot of land
Brest, Belarus
€ 22,733
Lot 6843. Urgent sale with maximum discount! The time has come to build and you a…
Plot of land
Damachava, Belarus
€ 3,183
Plot of land
Brest, Belarus
€ 6,456
Plot of land
Kamianica Zyravieckaja, Belarus
€ 6,365
Plot of land
Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
54 m²
€ 17,731
Plot of land
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 15,458
