  2. Belarus

Lands for sale in Belarus

557 properties total found
Plot of landin Minsk, Belarus
Plot of land
Minsk, Belarus
1 250 m²
€ 4,000,000
Balatonszárszón, kertvárosias lakóövezetben belterület…
Plot of landin Astrashycki Haradok, Belarus
Plot of land
Astrashycki Haradok, Belarus
€ 7,274
For sale a plot for the construction of a residential building in a village with developed i…
Plot of landin Brest, Belarus
Plot of land
Brest, Belarus
€ 35,918
Plot of landin Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 9,093
Plot of landin Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 3,455
Plot in the Crystal Garden ST in the Volozhinsky district, near the village of Turkovshchina…
Plot of landin Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
100 m²
€ 14,458
Plot for sale in a picturesque place near the village of Other Address: ST Chaika Island 武 …
Plot of landin Siamionavicy, Belarus
Plot of land
Siamionavicy, Belarus
63 m²
€ 11,366
Land for sale in Belarusian traditions, on the banks of the Ussa River! Minsk region, Uzden …
Plot of landin Zaronauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Zaronauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 1,364
Plot of landin Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 7,274
The plot is in its correct form, flat. There is – water, electricity on the site. All detail…
Plot of landin Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
25 m²
€ 4,819
The cottage is for sale in the Molodechno direction, 35 km from MKAD in a beautiful forest. …
Plot of landin Brest, Belarus
Plot of land
Brest, Belarus
€ 52,740
Plot of landin Zabinkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Zabinkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 1,910
Plot of landin Lahojski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Lahojski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 25,915
                   For sale is a plot of 1…
Plot of landin Voukavicy, Belarus
Plot of land
Voukavicy, Belarus
70 m²
€ 74,563
For sale is a site on the banks of the bird reservoir with a house in the village of Volkovi…
Plot of landin Pierasadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Pierasadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 1,819
Plot of landin Svabski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Svabski sielski Saviet, Belarus
106 m²
€ 26,370
For sale a beautiful plot of 21.6 acres in the Logoisk district, the village of Mostische. 4…
Plot of landin Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
11 m²
€ 6,547
Land in the garden partnership "Nadezhda-INV", next to Minsk ( Brest for example. 25 km. fro…
Plot of landin Navadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Navadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 3,637
Plot of landin Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Price on request
Plot of landin Uzdzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Uzdzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
33 m²
€ 5,910
Plot of landin Stalovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Stalovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 20,914
Plot of landin Michanavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Michanavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 15,185
Plot of landin Barysaw, Belarus
Plot of land
Barysaw, Belarus
€ 10,002
Plot of landin Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 5,456
Plot of landin Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 8,638
Long-term plot in S / T « Milovida 89 », 20 km from MKAD. Stopping public transport within w…
Plot of landin Navadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Navadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 3,637
Plot of landin Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 54,467
Are you looking for a picturesque place to build your dream home? - Pay attention to the 15-…
Plot of landin Rubiazevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Rubiazevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 2,728
Not far from the village in the agricultural town of Rubezhevichi is a school, shops, a phar…
Plot of landin Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
50 m²
€ 31,826
Plot of landin Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
42 m²
€ 4,910
