Realting.com
Belarus
Lands for sale in Belarus
557 properties total found
Plot of land
Minsk, Belarus
1 250 m²
€ 4,000,000
Balatonszárszón, kertvárosias lakóövezetben belterület…
Plot of land
Astrashycki Haradok, Belarus
€ 7,274
For sale a plot for the construction of a residential building in a village with developed i…
Plot of land
Brest, Belarus
€ 35,918
Plot of land
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 9,093
Plot of land
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 3,455
Plot in the Crystal Garden ST in the Volozhinsky district, near the village of Turkovshchina…
Plot of land
Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
100 m²
€ 14,458
Plot for sale in a picturesque place near the village of Other Address: ST Chaika Island 武 …
Plot of land
Siamionavicy, Belarus
63 m²
€ 11,366
Land for sale in Belarusian traditions, on the banks of the Ussa River! Minsk region, Uzden …
Plot of land
Zaronauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 1,364
Plot of land
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 7,274
The plot is in its correct form, flat. There is – water, electricity on the site. All detail…
Plot of land
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
25 m²
€ 4,819
The cottage is for sale in the Molodechno direction, 35 km from MKAD in a beautiful forest. …
Plot of land
Brest, Belarus
€ 52,740
Plot of land
Zabinkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 1,910
Plot of land
Lahojski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 25,915
For sale is a plot of 1…
Plot of land
Voukavicy, Belarus
70 m²
€ 74,563
For sale is a site on the banks of the bird reservoir with a house in the village of Volkovi…
Plot of land
Pierasadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 1,819
Plot of land
Svabski sielski Saviet, Belarus
106 m²
€ 26,370
For sale a beautiful plot of 21.6 acres in the Logoisk district, the village of Mostische. 4…
Plot of land
Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
11 m²
€ 6,547
Land in the garden partnership "Nadezhda-INV", next to Minsk ( Brest for example. 25 km. fro…
Plot of land
Navadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 3,637
Plot of land
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Price on request
Plot of land
Uzdzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
33 m²
€ 5,910
Plot of land
Stalovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 20,914
Plot of land
Michanavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 15,185
Plot of land
Barysaw, Belarus
€ 10,002
Plot of land
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 5,456
Plot of land
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 8,638
Long-term plot in S / T « Milovida 89 », 20 km from MKAD. Stopping public transport within w…
Plot of land
Navadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 3,637
Plot of land
Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 54,467
Are you looking for a picturesque place to build your dream home? - Pay attention to the 15-…
Plot of land
Rubiazevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 2,728
Not far from the village in the agricultural town of Rubezhevichi is a school, shops, a phar…
Plot of land
Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
50 m²
€ 31,826
Plot of land
Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
42 m²
€ 4,910
