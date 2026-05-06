Residential quarter Rehov nachmani coeur historique de tel aviv superbe appartement renove

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An apartment that unites everything!
In one of the most sought after and quiet areas of the historic heart of Tel Aviv, between Yavne and Albert Square, superb renovated apartment located on the 4th floor of a beautiful modern building.
Characteristics:
- 3 pieces including mamad
- 73 m2 living space
- Sun terrace of 13 m2
- Unobstructed view of the city
- Elevator
- Underground parking
- Cave
- Sports hall
- Guardian and reception services
Exceptional location, just steps from the Pagoda, the Montefiore Hotel and Rothschild Boulevard, in the heart of one of the most elegant areas of Tel Aviv.
Location on the map
Tel-Aviv, Israel
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