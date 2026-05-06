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Residential quarter Rue calme proche mer

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,13M
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2
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ID: 38358
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Yohanan HaSandlar, 21

About the complex

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Apartment for sale in Tel-Aviv, Lev Hair, close to Shuk Hacarmel, Kerem Hateimanim, tram and a few steps from the sea. New building. Second floor with elevator. Four rooms. 2 bathrooms. 101m2 + mirpeset. 4 exhibitions. Calm and bright. Solution for parking. Price: 6 500 000 sh

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Rue calme proche mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,13M
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