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Residential quarter Rare proche baka

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,77M
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Residential quarter Rare proche baka
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ID: 39824
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 16/08/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Shalom Yehuda, 3

About the complex

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North Talpiot. Building shop (5 years old), upscale finishes, 4 large rooms, quiet, 110 m2, 3 toilets, 2 bathrooms, balcony, open view, south/west, elevator Shabbat, parking on the 3rd floor, storeroom.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Rare proche baka
Jerusalem, Israel
from
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