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Residential quarter Superbe projet neuf dans le quartier en construction dagamim a ashkelon

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$527,805
12/08/2026
$527,805
11/08/2026
$529,390
;
2
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ID: 39795
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 12/08/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon

About the complex

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It is in the area under construction of Agamim that we propose a superb project, ideal for investment. Close to all the advantages of the neighborhood (sports complex, municipal swimming pool, park, artificial lake...). You will find apartments from 3 to 6 rooms at competitive prices. Delivery is scheduled for September 2026.

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
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Residential quarter Superbe projet neuf dans le quartier en construction dagamim a ashkelon
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$527,805
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