  2. Israel
  3. Nahariya
  Residential quarter Shimon perez 4 pieces dans nouveau quartier

Residential quarter Shimon perez 4 pieces dans nouveau quartier

Nahariya, Israel
$579,975
5
ID: 33472
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    North District
  • Region
    Acre Subdistrict
  • Village
    Nahariya
  • Town
    Nahariyya

About the complex

Located in the new Shimon Peres district of Nahariya, this spacious 4-room apartment of approximately 120 m2 offers a bright living room with balcony with open view. Close to the Arena shopping centre, train station and green areas.

Location on the map

Nahariya, Israel
