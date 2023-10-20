Residential quarter Appartement avec jardin dans le quartier de la colonie allemande

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
Discover this charming 2.5-room garden apartment, located on the 1st floor of an authentic Arab private house. This unique property offers high ceilings of about 4.5 meters, creating a spacious and airy atmosphere. With a built area of about 82 m2, a balcony of 5 m2 and a private courtyard of 15 m2, this apartment offers a perfect balance between indoor and outdoor life.
Located in the popular German Colony district of Jerusalem, this area is renowned for its tranquillity, lush greenery and rich historical heritage. The neighborhood is distinguished by its eclectic-Arab architecture, characteristic of the late 19th-century constructions by German Christians of the Templar movement.
The residents enjoy an ideal proximity to the main cultural and entertainment hubs of Jerusalem, including the luxurious Orient Hotel, the Khan Theatre, the Cinematheque, the Museum of Natural History and the dynamic Hatahana complex. In addition, a new Israeli planned train station within walking distance will provide convenient access to destinations across the country.
Location on the map
Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return