  4. Residential quarter Appartement avec jardin dans le quartier de la colonie allemande

Jerusalem, Israel
$1,49M
9
ID: 33599
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Discover this charming 2.5-room garden apartment, located on the 1st floor of an authentic Arab private house. This unique property offers high ceilings of about 4.5 meters, creating a spacious and airy atmosphere. With a built area of about 82 m2, a balcony of 5 m2 and a private courtyard of 15 m2, this apartment offers a perfect balance between indoor and outdoor life. Located in the popular German Colony district of Jerusalem, this area is renowned for its tranquillity, lush greenery and rich historical heritage. The neighborhood is distinguished by its eclectic-Arab architecture, characteristic of the late 19th-century constructions by German Christians of the Templar movement. The residents enjoy an ideal proximity to the main cultural and entertainment hubs of Jerusalem, including the luxurious Orient Hotel, the Khan Theatre, the Cinematheque, the Museum of Natural History and the dynamic Hatahana complex. In addition, a new Israeli planned train station within walking distance will provide convenient access to destinations across the country.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications