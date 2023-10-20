  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter 2 pieces spacieux standing

Residential quarter 2 pieces spacieux standing

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,897
20/02/2026
$1,897
02/04/2025
$1,699
;
4
Leave a request
ID: 25650
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Immeuble neuf vue magnifique
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,03M
Residential quarter Neuf
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$558,030
Residential quarter Haut standing
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,35M
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a arnona
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,14M
Residential quarter Villa a vendre a ashdod a tres fort potentiel
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,99M
You are viewing
Residential quarter 2 pieces spacieux standing
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,897
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Bureau dangle lumineux de 176 m a louer talpiot jerusalem
Residential quarter Bureau dangle lumineux de 176 m a louer talpiot jerusalem
Residential quarter Bureau dangle lumineux de 176 m a louer talpiot jerusalem
Residential quarter Bureau dangle lumineux de 176 m a louer talpiot jerusalem
Residential quarter Bureau dangle lumineux de 176 m a louer talpiot jerusalem
Residential quarter Bureau dangle lumineux de 176 m a louer talpiot jerusalem
Residential quarter Bureau dangle lumineux de 176 m a louer talpiot jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,038
Located on the 3rd floor of a new building on Hatnoufa Street, this spacious 176-square-metre corner office offers exceptional brightness thanks to its many windows and unobstructed views. Delivered raw, it is fully adjustable according to your needs, ideal for a health center, administrativ…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf hauts plafonds magnifique neuf
Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf hauts plafonds magnifique neuf
Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf hauts plafonds magnifique neuf
Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf hauts plafonds magnifique neuf
Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf hauts plafonds magnifique neuf
Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf hauts plafonds magnifique neuf
Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf hauts plafonds magnifique neuf
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,85M
In a very nice building Sheinkin Street Mini penthouse with a surface of 96m2 with terrace of 40 m2 on one level composed of 2 bedrooms + large living room 3rd floor with elevator Open view
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement entierement renove de 4 pieces 84m2 ramot alef jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement entierement renove de 4 pieces 84m2 ramot alef jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement entierement renove de 4 pieces 84m2 ramot alef jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement entierement renove de 4 pieces 84m2 ramot alef jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement entierement renove de 4 pieces 84m2 ramot alef jerusalem
Show all Residential quarter Appartement entierement renove de 4 pieces 84m2 ramot alef jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement entierement renove de 4 pieces 84m2 ramot alef jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$846,450
Fully renovated 4-room apartment 84m2 – Ramot Alef, Jerusalem Second floor, no elevator. 4 rooms of 84m2 on the 2nd floor Living room, dining room 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 2 toilets Air conditioning, water heater gas, powder chemech Armored door, grills, roller shutters Exhibition: East-Wes…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications