New Construction Apartments in Beit Shemesh, Israel

Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat bet shemesh 3 4 5 pieces rez de jardin et penthouses
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat bet shemesh 3 4 5 pieces rez de jardin et penthouses
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat bet shemesh 3 4 5 pieces rez de jardin et penthouses
Beit Shemesh, Israel
from
$674,300
New Project on Ramat Bet Shemesh located between Jerusalem and the center of the Country Located next to Ramat Bet Shemesh To this project is a luxurious residential project that includes 3-4-5 rooms and penthouses, with a beautiful view of a Park located in a natural forest, close to Matnas…
TekceTekce
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse haut standing permis de construire projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse haut standing permis de construire projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse haut standing permis de construire projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse haut standing permis de construire projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse haut standing permis de construire projet de qualite
Show all Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse haut standing permis de construire projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse haut standing permis de construire projet de qualite
Beit Shemesh, Israel
from
$683,495
Project Nofei Ben Shemen – Beit Shemesh A modern and family neighborhood, ideally located between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem: • 20 min from Tel Aviv Upscale apartments in two 17-story residential towers, in the heart of a vibrant community with schools, shops and parks nearby. Each apartment …
