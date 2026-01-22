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Residential complex Manta Livin – residential development in Uluwatu, Bali

Kuta Selatan, Indonesia
from
$99,000
;
6
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ID: 35388
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 28/04/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • City
    Kuta Selatan
  • Address
    Jalan Pura Selonding

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company

About the complex

Located in Uluwatu, Bali, Manta Livin is a contemporary residential development designed for premium ocean-view living and resort-grade investment. The project offers villas, apartments. Total of 106 units. Estimated completion: 2027. Currently the construction is actively under way. Unit prices: from $99,000 to $129,000. Gated community with on-site management, swimming pool and modern amenities. Selection guidance and deal support by Balinsky.

Location on the map

Kuta Selatan, Indonesia
Food & Drink
Leisure

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Residential complex Manta Livin – residential development in Uluwatu, Bali
Kuta Selatan, Indonesia
from
$99,000
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Residential complex GRAND APARTMENTS
Residential complex GRAND APARTMENTS
Residential complex GRAND APARTMENTS
Residential complex GRAND APARTMENTS
Residential complex GRAND APARTMENTS
Residential complex GRAND APARTMENTS
Residential complex GRAND APARTMENTS
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Number of floors 2
Area 82 m²
1 real estate property 1
Fully furnished apartments with a top location. Two-level apartments, modern layout: kitchen-studio and bedroom (60 sq.m.) Full designer finishes and fully furnished apartments, ready to move in. 25 year lease with guaranteed renewal option. GRAND APARTMENTS residential complex on the …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
82.0
200,000
Agency
DDA Real Estate
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