Tamna Home

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
Since its inception, Perfectinvest Hungary has been part of the largest franchise chain in Hungary, Duna House. Since 2020, the company operates independently and offers a full range of services related to the purchase and management of real estate. Basically, the company works with foreign …
3
Recommend
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
About us
OTP Ingatlanpont Kft. was established in 2011 as a member of the OTP Bank Group. Our company combines real estate and banking expertise in a unique way in Hungary, and as one of the most important real estate brokers in the country, it provides its clients with a reliable solution …