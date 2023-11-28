Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Pest megye

Residential properties for sale in Pest megye, Hungary

Gödöllő Regional Unit
378
Erdi jaras
293
Szigetszentmiklosi jaras
285
Budakeszi jaras
251
Dunakeszi jaras
200
Szentendrei jaras
183
Cegledi jaras
182
Erd
172
Show more
2 696 properties total found
6 room house in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
6 room house
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 205 m²
€750,671
Leave a request
2 room house in Erd, Hungary
2 room house
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
€210,451
Leave a request
4 room house in Pocsmegyer, Hungary
4 room house
Pocsmegyer, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€155,929
Leave a request
5 room house in Pilisborosjeno, Hungary
5 room house
Pilisborosjeno, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
€1,45M
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Szigetujfalu, Hungary
4 room apartment
Szigetujfalu, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
€139,598
Leave a request
5 room house in Pand, Hungary
5 room house
Pand, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€78,755
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Goedoello, Hungary
2 room apartment
Goedoello, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€112,996
Leave a request
2 room house in Tapiosag, Hungary
2 room house
Tapiosag, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€73,487
Leave a request
House in Biatorbagy, Hungary
House
Biatorbagy, Hungary
Area 107 m²
In the popular and premium part of Biatorbágy, there is a 33-unit residential park where fam…
€0
Leave a request
2 room house in Toertel, Hungary
2 room house
Toertel, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
€22,388
Leave a request
4 room house in Doemsoed, Hungary
4 room house
Doemsoed, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€97,192
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
€157,773
Leave a request
3 room house in Erd, Hungary
3 room house
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€247,590
Leave a request
4 room house in Albertirsa, Hungary
4 room house
Albertirsa, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
€136,964
Leave a request
6 room house in Szentendre, Hungary
6 room house
Szentendre, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 336 m²
€1,58M
Leave a request
4 room house in Ocsa, Hungary
4 room house
Ocsa, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€101,406
Leave a request
3 room house in Danszentmiklos, Hungary
3 room house
Danszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
€84,286
Leave a request
4 room house in Dunaharaszti, Hungary
4 room house
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
€418,795
Leave a request
6 room house in Leanyfalu, Hungary
6 room house
Leanyfalu, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
€288,416
Leave a request
6 room house in Pecel, Hungary
6 room house
Pecel, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
€218,722
Leave a request
3 room house in Delegyhaza, Hungary
3 room house
Delegyhaza, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€131,433
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Halasztelek, Hungary
2 room apartment
Halasztelek, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€118,264
Leave a request
4 room house in Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
4 room house
Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
€263,393
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Budaoers, Hungary
5 room apartment
Budaoers, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
€289,469
Leave a request
3 room house in Monorierdo, Hungary
3 room house
Monorierdo, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
€141,969
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Vac, Hungary
4 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 77 m²
€236,791
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Vac, Hungary
2 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 32 m²
€105,094
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Vac, Hungary
3 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
€194,648
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Vac, Hungary
2 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
€131,433
Leave a request
3 room house in Szigethalom, Hungary
3 room house
Szigethalom, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€96,139
Leave a request

Property types in Pest megye

apartments
houses

Properties features in Pest megye, Hungary

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir