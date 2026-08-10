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Residential properties for sale in Pest, Hungary

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houses
9
9 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Csomor, Hungary
4 bedroom house
Csomor, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
Luxury Family Home with Panoramic View in Csömör – Move-in Ready For sale in the peaceful…
$856,697
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4 bedroom Mansion in Solymar, Hungary
4 bedroom Mansion
Solymar, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 2
On the border of Budapest in Shoymar, the house of construction in 2018, 430 m2, 2 storey wi…
$1,40M
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4 bedroom house in Rackeve, Hungary
4 bedroom house
Rackeve, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
In one of Ráckeve’s most exclusive and naturally captivating locations, at the tip of Balabá…
$1,17M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
House in Rackeve, Hungary
House
Rackeve, Hungary
In one of Ráckeve’s most exclusive and naturally captivating locations, at the tip of Balabá…
$1,24M
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 6 rooms in Pomaz, Hungary
Villa 6 rooms
Pomaz, Hungary
Rooms 6
Area 243 m²
In one of the quietest areas of 2013 Pomaz is offered for sale a modern, detached residentia…
$599,721
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House in Csomor, Hungary
House
Csomor, Hungary
For sale in the peaceful, south-west facing area of Csömör Középhegy, this modern, three-sto…
$922,053
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pomaz, Hungary
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pomaz, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
Number of floors 2
$687,231
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Villa 5 rooms in Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Villa 5 rooms
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Rooms 5
Area 260 m²
A 260 m², 5-room house is for sale in 2330 Dunaharaszti (German: Harrast - a town in Pest Co…
$423,375
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Villa 4 rooms in Zsambek, Hungary
Villa 4 rooms
Zsambek, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 3
The real estate is located in Zsámbék, in a quiet, green area, close to the surrounding moun…
$263,304
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Properties features in Pest, Hungary

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
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