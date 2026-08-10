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Villas for sale in Hungary

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Transdanubia
9
Central Hungary
4
Western Transdanubia
7
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13 properties total found
Villa 2 rooms in Kemeneshogyesz, Hungary
Villa 2 rooms
Kemeneshogyesz, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 90 m²
On the left bank of the Marcal River, between Magyargencs and Szergény, lies the small villa…
$63,378
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Villa 11 rooms in Rigacs, Hungary
Villa 11 rooms
Rigacs, Hungary
Rooms 11
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
A well-kept facility in the Central Transdanubia region with wide use opportunities and a la…
$259,756
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Villa 6 rooms in Pomaz, Hungary
Villa 6 rooms
Pomaz, Hungary
Rooms 6
Area 243 m²
In one of the quietest areas of 2013 Pomaz is offered for sale a modern, detached residentia…
$599,721
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Villa 6 rooms in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Villa 6 rooms
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 6
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 3
This 487-hectare property is for sale in the copper of the Hall (north-west Hungary), just a…
$5,03M
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Villa 6 rooms in Osli, Hungary
Villa 6 rooms
Osli, Hungary
Rooms 6
Area 225 m²
Description of the object For sale is a Hungarian company (Kft), which owns a park plot of a…
$3,60M
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Villa 6 rooms in Heviz, Hungary
Villa 6 rooms
Heviz, Hungary
Rooms 6
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
This attractive single-family house at 8380 Hévíz combines modern comfort, high quality fini…
$474,009
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Villa 4 rooms in Farad, Hungary
Villa 4 rooms
Farad, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 2
In the small village of Farád, just 3 minutes drive from Csorna and about 35 minutes from Gy…
$225,670
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Villa 3 rooms in Tanakajd, Hungary
Villa 3 rooms
Tanakajd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 3
Description of the object A unique former mill, built in 1889, is offered for sale in the vi…
$292,667
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Balatongyorok, Hungary
Villa 4 bedrooms
Balatongyorok, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 7
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury house with panoramic view of the balaton with two terraces!If you dream of living or …
$1,45M
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Villa 5 rooms in Kisbajcs, Hungary
Villa 5 rooms
Kisbajcs, Hungary
Rooms 5
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
The family house for sale is located in 9062 Kisbajcs in the north-eastern part of the count…
$405,976
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Pomaz, Hungary
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pomaz, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
Number of floors 2
$687,231
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Villa 5 rooms in Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Villa 5 rooms
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Rooms 5
Area 260 m²
A 260 m², 5-room house is for sale in 2330 Dunaharaszti (German: Harrast - a town in Pest Co…
$423,375
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Villa 4 rooms in Zsambek, Hungary
Villa 4 rooms
Zsambek, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 3
The real estate is located in Zsámbék, in a quiet, green area, close to the surrounding moun…
$263,304
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Properties features in Hungary

with Garage
with Mountain view
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