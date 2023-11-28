Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Hungary

15 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with garage, with mountain view in Pomaz, Hungary
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with garage, with mountain view
Pomaz, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
Number of floors 2
€650,000
Developer
Zsenya-Building Kft
Languages: Русский, Hungarian
+36305033764 zsenya31@gmail.com
Villa 3 room villa in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Villa 3 room villa
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
In Polanyi, 25-minute drive from Kaposvar, in a village of about 200 inhabitants, Somogi, Ka…
€140,000
Villa 3 room villa in Polany, Hungary
Villa 3 room villa
Polany, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 103 m²
In the village of Polanyi (German: Polern), located 25 minutes drive from Kaposvar, with a p…
€146,000
Villa Villa in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Villa Villa
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Area 190 m²
This one family house with a total living area of approx.190 m2 is located in 8220 Balatonal…
€320,000
Villa 9 room villa in Budapest, Hungary
Villa 9 room villa
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 16
Area 780 m²
Number of floors 3
In 1025 Budapest, at Rózsadomb (Rose Hill) is a high quality, currently rented villa for sal…
€2,00M
Villa 5 room villa in Kisbajcs, Hungary
Villa 5 room villa
Kisbajcs, Hungary
Rooms 5
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
The family house for sale is located in 9062 Kisbajcs in the north-eastern part of the count…
€350,000
Villa 4 room villa in Toek, Hungary
Villa 4 room villa
Toek, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 3
The real estate is located in Zsámbék, in a quiet, green area, close to the surrounding moun…
€227,000
Villa Villa 7 rooms in Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Rooms 7
Area 278 m²
Number of floors 3
We are particularly pleased to present you this perfect family home, which has always been l…
€485,000
Villa 9 room villa in Budaoers, Hungary
Villa 9 room villa
Budaoers, Hungary
Rooms 19
Area 400 m²
We are particularly pleased to offer you a generously designed, top modern luxury villa in B…
€1,79M
Villa Villa 7 rooms in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 7
Area 380 m²
We are particularly pleased to be able to offer you a fantastic castle-like villa for sale. …
Price on request
Villa 5 room villa in Badacsonytomaj, Hungary
Villa 5 room villa
Badacsonytomaj, Hungary
Rooms 5
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 3
We are pleased to be able to offer you a well-kept, year-round habitable single-family house…
€699,000
Villa 6 room villa in Budapest, Hungary
Villa 6 room villa
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 6
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
This cozy detached house for sale is situated on a charming plot In Budaliget, just 3 minute…
€880,000
Villa 5 room villa in Budapest, Hungary
Villa 5 room villa
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 5
Area 300 m²
We are particularly pleased to offer you a high-quality multi-generational house for sale in…
Price on request
Villa Villa 8 rooms in Budapest, Hungary
Villa Villa 8 rooms
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 8
Area 500 m²
We are particularly pleased to offer you a luxury house for sale in an elegant and quiet res…
Price on request
Villa 9 room villa with Bedrooms in Budapest, Hungary
Villa 9 room villa with Bedrooms
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 12
Area 1 124 m²
Number of floors 3
A plot of approx. 2,874 m2 with 2 villas in the 12th district of Budapest is for sale. More…
€4,45M
Properties features in Hungary

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
