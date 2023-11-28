Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Commercial
  4. Real estate for investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Hungary

Central Hungary
29
Transdanubia
16
Great Plain and North
13
Central Transdanubia
6
Southern Great Plain
6
Southern Transdanubia
6
Vac
6
Vaci jaras
6
58 properties total found
Investment in Budapest, Hungary
Investment
Budapest, Hungary
Area 466 m²
€117,939
Investment in Paradsasvar, Hungary
Investment
Paradsasvar, Hungary
Area 385 m²
€139,089
Investment in Mindszent, Hungary
Investment
Mindszent, Hungary
Area 1 200 m²
€1,18M
Investment in Balassagyarmat, Hungary
Investment
Balassagyarmat, Hungary
Area 360 m²
€328,040
Investment 3 bathrooms in Budapest, Hungary
Investment 3 bathrooms
Budapest, Hungary
Bathrooms count 3
Area 382 m²
€459,257
Investment in Budapest, Hungary
Investment
Budapest, Hungary
Area 507 m²
€551,108
Investment in Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
Investment
Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
Area 1 125 m²
€288,676
Investment in Komlo, Hungary
Investment
Komlo, Hungary
Area 908 m²
€656,081
Investment in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Investment
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Area 1 999 m²
€144,148
Investment in Papa, Hungary
Investment
Papa, Hungary
Area 550 m²
€131,216
Investment in Budapest, Hungary
Investment
Budapest, Hungary
Area 145 m²
€115,470
Investment in Vac, Hungary
Investment
Vac, Hungary
Area 266 m²
€278,704
Investment in Vac, Hungary
Investment
Vac, Hungary
Area 266 m²
€279,071
Investment in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Investment
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Area 553 m²
€1,13M
Investment in Vac, Hungary
Investment
Vac, Hungary
Area 266 m²
€279,071
Investment in Vac, Hungary
Investment
Vac, Hungary
Area 271 m²
€284,575
Investment in Tiszaujvaros, Hungary
Investment
Tiszaujvaros, Hungary
Area 422 m²
€196,566
Investment in Budapest, Hungary
Investment
Budapest, Hungary
Area 448 m²
€144,075
Investment in Budapest, Hungary
Investment
Budapest, Hungary
Area 800 m²
€367,405
Investment in Dabas, Hungary
Investment
Dabas, Hungary
Area 691 m²
€183,676
Investment in Vac, Hungary
Investment
Vac, Hungary
Area 270 m²
€289,450
Investment in Pannonhalma, Hungary
Investment
Pannonhalma, Hungary
Area 30 000 m²
€524,865
Investment in Budapest, Hungary
Investment
Budapest, Hungary
Area 106 m²
€209,683
Investment in Paks, Hungary
Investment
Paks, Hungary
Area 800 m²
€1,05M
Investment in Budapest, Hungary
Investment
Budapest, Hungary
Area 271 m²
€995,933
Investment in Budapest, Hungary
Investment
Budapest, Hungary
Area 269 m²
€440,307
Investment in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Investment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Area 1 660 m²
€1,05M
Investment in Paks, Hungary
Investment
Paks, Hungary
Area 90 m²
€1,29M
Investment in Budapest, Hungary
Investment
Budapest, Hungary
Area 1 207 m²
€1,66M
Investment in Budapest, Hungary
Investment
Budapest, Hungary
Area 510 m²
€682,188
Property types in Hungary

сommercial property
hotels
