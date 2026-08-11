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Residential properties for sale in Budapest, Hungary

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apartments
68
houses
11
79 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Budapest, Hungary
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2 bedroom apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 6/7
Penthouse Experience Near Bakáts Square – 76 m² Apartment + 40 m² Panoramic Terrace + 2 Park…
$672,314
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Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Budapest, Hungary
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2 bedroom apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 2/3
Located at the quiet end of Murányi Street, just a short walk from Városliget, this bright a…
$293,514
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Languages
English, Hungarian
3 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
In the prestigious V district of Budapest, in the heart of Lipótváros, a fully renovated apa…
$680,660
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Apartment in Budapest, Hungary
Apartment
Budapest, Hungary
A premium rooftop development is underway in Budapest’s District VI at Jókai Street 10, wher…
$318,968
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Condo 1 bedroom in Budapest, Hungary
Condo 1 bedroom
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1
Exclusive Designer Apartment for Sale in Duna-Pest Residences An exceptional, fully furnish…
$345,200
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Apartment in Budapest, Hungary
Apartment
Budapest, Hungary
$180,263
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Budapest, Hungary
3 bedroom apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Floor 2/4
The historic center of Budapest. Within walking distance there are Parliament, Basilica, Ope…
$871,455
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Budapest, Hungary
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Floor 9/9
Perfectly positioned on the 9th floor of the Residences, a contemporary masterpiece, this pe…
$3,11M
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Apartment in Budapest, Hungary
Apartment
Budapest, Hungary
$274,383
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Budapest, Hungary
House
Budapest, Hungary
This luxury-designed, 149 m² (gross) semi-detached home with three balconies, a terrace, pri…
$1,05M
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Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 bedroom apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 3/5
7 district, historical center, Erzsébet krt., beautiful building, apartment for 3 et., eleva…
$408,088
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3 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
For sale is a stylish, fully renovated apartment in the bustling 7th district of Budapest (E…
$260,338
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3 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 83 m²
In the historical center of Budapest, an exclusive apartment of 83 m2 is offered for sale, l…
$677,151
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Apartment in Budapest, Hungary
Apartment
Budapest, Hungary
$797,624
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
2 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 32 m²
For sale is a fully renovated apartment of about 32 m2, located in the historic quarter of P…
$177,881
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2 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 56 m²
For sale is a bright and cozy 2-room apartment of 56 m2 with a terrace, located on the 2nd f…
$307,930
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6 bedroom house in Budapest, Hungary
6 bedroom house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 3
This exceptional 360 m² family house sits on a 420 m² plot in a peaceful, green area of Buda…
$591,420
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House in Budapest, Hungary
House
Budapest, Hungary
A beautifully maintained, detached family house is for sale in Zugló’s most sought-after “Go…
$985,863
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
3 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 107 m²
Spacious. Light. Central. This stylish apartment in the 8th, historic district of Budapest P…
$425,055
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Apartment in Budapest, Hungary
Apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Fully Renovated, Move-in Ready 52 m² Brick Apartment in Excellent Location in Budapest near …
$255,240
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
4 bedroom house in Budapest, Hungary
4 bedroom house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
Industrial and Residential Property for Sale – District XVI, Budapest Located just 200 me…
$803,871
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6 bedroom house in Budapest, Hungary
6 bedroom house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
A beautifully maintained, detached family house is for sale in Zugló’s most sought-after “Go…
$976,130
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3 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 87 m²
In 1080 Budapest, on Orzi Street, for sale a spacious apartment in a property of 87 m2, loca…
$275,862
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Apartment in Budapest, Hungary
Apartment
Budapest, Hungary
$190,298
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 bedroom apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Floor 3/6
5 district, historical center, near pedestrian street. Vaci and the Danube Embankment, in a …
$1,10M
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4 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
4 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 121 m²
In the prestigious area of Rojadomb (II district, Buda) is offered for sale luxury 4-room ap…
$1,19M
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1 bedroom apartment in Budapest, Hungary
1 bedroom apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 1/4
Renovated apartment close to the center of BudapestA rare opportunity to buy a bright, high-…
$293,514
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Agency
Your Invest Home
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Italiano, Portugues, Српски, Dutch
3 room apartment in Central Hungary, Hungary
3 room apartment
Central Hungary, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 87 m²
Spacious 3-room apartment for sale in the heart of Erzebetvaros (1071 Budapest), right on Be…
$277,776
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3 bedroom apartment in Budapest, Hungary
3 bedroom apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 4/6
5 district, historic city center, next to the Danube embankment and University Square, in a …
$1,02M
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5 bedroom house in Budapest, Hungary
5 bedroom house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
Detached Family Home with Excellent Location – Budapest, District XVI., Főhadnagy Street …
$528,258
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Properties features in Budapest, Hungary

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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