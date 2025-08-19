About the agency

Specialized to bring the best riverfront apartments on your table, we can offer the best sales and rentals in Budapest's booming areas.

The Duna-Pest Residences, Budapest's finest riverfront luxury condominiums are situated in the 9th district as part of the Millennium City Center, between the Petőfi and Lágymányosi Bridges.

Overlooking the beautiful panorama of the scenic Danube River and many of Budapest's most remarkable features, these state-of-the-art condominiums were envisioned specifically for those who choose to enjoy an exceptional lifestyle. Contemporary design, supreme comfort, scenic panorama, and the most up-to-date amenities and building technology are just samples of the many unique features offered in Budapest's first luxury residence towers.