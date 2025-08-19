  1. Realting.com
DPRM.hu

Hungary, Szekesfehervari jaras
;
Company Type
Real estate agency
On the platform
Less than a month
Languages
English, Deutsch, Hungarian
Website
www.dprm.hu
About the agency

Specialized to bring the best riverfront apartments on your table, we can offer the best sales and rentals in Budapest's booming areas.

The Duna-Pest Residences, Budapest's finest riverfront luxury condominiums are situated in the 9th district as part of the Millennium City Center, between the Petőfi and Lágymányosi Bridges. 

Overlooking the beautiful panorama of the scenic Danube River and many of Budapest's most remarkable features, these state-of-the-art condominiums were envisioned specifically for those who choose to enjoy an exceptional lifestyle. Contemporary design, supreme comfort, scenic panorama, and the most up-to-date amenities and building technology are just samples of the many unique features offered in Budapest's first luxury residence towers. 

Services

We provide a full-service experience for our clients from around the world, negotiating long-lasting deals with strong background in the property sector.

Working time
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
09:00 - 18:00
Sunday
09:00 - 18:00
Our agents in Hungary
Tom Kovacs
Tom Kovacs
4 properties
