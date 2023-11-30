Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Zala

Residential properties for sale in Zala, Hungary

Keszthelyi jaras
159
Nagykanizsai jaras
134
Zalaegerszegi jaras
124
Nagykanizsa
71
Zalaegerszeg
65
Zalaszentgroti jaras
38
Heviz
36
Letenyei jaras
33
Show more
504 properties total found
6 room house in Vonyarcvashegy, Hungary
6 room house
Vonyarcvashegy, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 266 m²
€399,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 room apartment
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€59,495
Leave a request
2 room house in Nagykapornak, Hungary
2 room house
Nagykapornak, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 115 m²
€40,985
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
€71,129
Leave a request
2 room house in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 room house
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 67 m²
€85,937
Leave a request
2 room house in Hahot, Hungary
2 room house
Hahot, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€42,307
Leave a request
8 room house in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
8 room house
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
€185,069
Leave a request
House in Karmacs, Hungary
House
Karmacs, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
€36,755
Leave a request
2 room house in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
€35,697
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
3 room apartment
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€79,062
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
€85,937
Leave a request
3 room house in Becsvoelgye, Hungary
3 room house
Becsvoelgye, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€42,307
Leave a request
3 room house in Almashaza, Hungary
3 room house
Almashaza, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
€67,428
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
1 room apartment
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
€31,731
Leave a request
5 room house in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
€367,546
Leave a request
5 room house in Zalacsany, Hungary
5 room house
Zalacsany, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€298,000
Leave a request
House in Esztergalyhorvati, Hungary
House
Esztergalyhorvati, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 50 m²
€12,957
Leave a request
3 room house in Batyk, Hungary
3 room house
Batyk, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€58,173
Leave a request
3 room house in Bocska, Hungary
3 room house
Bocska, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
€39,399
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
€49,182
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€65,841
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€57,908
Leave a request
3 room house in Totszerdahely, Hungary
3 room house
Totszerdahely, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
€51,562
Leave a request
2 room house in Bazakerettye, Hungary
2 room house
Bazakerettye, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 106 m²
€19,832
Leave a request
2 room house in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
2 room house
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€43,630
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
€63,461
Leave a request
3 room house in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€35,697
Leave a request
3 room house in Keszthely, Hungary
3 room house
Keszthely, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€145,406
Leave a request
2 room house in Poetrete, Hungary
2 room house
Poetrete, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
€26,178
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Nemespatro, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nemespatro, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 84 m²
€19,832
Leave a request

Property types in Zala

apartments
houses

Properties features in Zala, Hungary

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir