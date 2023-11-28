Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Central Transdanubia, Hungary

Enying
31
Komaromi jaras
27
Tata
27
Ercsi
26
Oroszlanyi jaras
25
Devecseri jaras
23
Oroszlany
22
Balatonfuzfo
20
2 612 properties total found
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Budapest, Hungary
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 082 m²
Number of floors 4
Would you like a truly special home for your family, where every room has a balcony? Would y…
€1,36M
Leave a request
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Budapest, Hungary
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 123 m²
Floor 3/3
A fully renovated 2 in 1, high-class, elegant apartment is looking for a new owner in downto…
€349,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
€100,063
Leave a request
4 room house in Felsooers, Hungary
4 room house
Felsooers, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€197,545
Leave a request
9 room house in Szentbekkalla, Hungary
9 room house
Szentbekkalla, Hungary
Rooms 20
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 300 m²
€2,08M
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
1 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
€76,384
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
€103,514
Leave a request
6 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
6 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 184 m²
We offer for sale an apartment in Csillaghegy, 10 minutes' walk from the Római Coast. The a…
€381,920
Leave a request
2 room house in Gyuro, Hungary
2 room house
Gyuro, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
€65,585
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
€187,510
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
€236,791
Leave a request
4 room house in Budapest, Hungary
4 room house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Peace and comfort in a single-story family house! Are you looking for the perfect home that…
€258,125
Leave a request
5 room house in Budapest, Hungary
5 room house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 134 m²
€276,299
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
1 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
€117,473
Leave a request
2 room house in Budapest, Hungary
2 room house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€226,492
Leave a request
6 room house in Budapest, Hungary
6 room house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
€368,751
Leave a request
3 room house in Budapest, Hungary
3 room house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€197,545
Leave a request
7 room house in Budapest, Hungary
7 room house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
€392,456
Leave a request
4 room house in Koszarhegy, Hungary
4 room house
Koszarhegy, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
€192,277
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€126,402
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€342,148
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
€655,849
Leave a request
4 room house in Budapest, Hungary
4 room house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
€434,599
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
1 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
€118,527
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
€118,264
Leave a request
5 room house in Budapest, Hungary
5 room house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€315,808
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€85,603
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
€97,455
Leave a request
6 room house in Budapest, Hungary
6 room house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
€302,902
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
€72,960
Leave a request

