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Penthouses for sale in Hungary

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Budapest
3
Central Hungary
3
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3 properties total found
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Budapest, Hungary
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Floor 9/9
Perfectly positioned on the 9th floor of the Residences, a contemporary masterpiece, this pe…
$3,11M
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Penthouse 4 rooms in Budapest, Hungary
Penthouse 4 rooms
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 2
In the prestigious historical district of Palotanegyed (1081 Budapest), an exclusive two-lev…
$692,450
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Penthouse 4 rooms in Budapest, Hungary
Penthouse 4 rooms
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 109 m²
🏠 Description of the object In a gated high-level residential complex in the 10th district o…
$464,091
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Properties features in Hungary

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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