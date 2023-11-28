Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in Hungary

4 properties total found
Hotel 8 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Heviz, Hungary
Hotel 8 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Heviz, Hungary
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 8
Area 435 m²
Number of floors 3
REAL ESTATE FOR LIFE AND WORK. Mini-hotel in the thermal resort of Heviz! It is offered fo…
€609,000
Leave a request
Hotel in Solymar, Hungary
Hotel
Solymar, Hungary
Area 1 050 m²
Only about 5 km from Budapest, in the well-known Pilis Mountains, a partially renovated gues…
€1,70M
Leave a request
Hotel in Sopron, Hungary
Hotel
Sopron, Hungary
Area 860 m²
A small hotel is for sale in 9027 Györ. The hotel which was built in 2001 has 13 rooms and a…
€1,10M
Leave a request
Hotel with elevator in Monoszlo, Hungary
Hotel with elevator
Monoszlo, Hungary
Area 2 437 m²
This Winery is a 10-hectare-vineyard, mostly producing red wine. It´s a prized winner of ‘mo…
€5,50M
Leave a request

