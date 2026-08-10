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Hotels for sale in Hungary

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Budapest
9
Transdanubia
6
Western Transdanubia
5
Central Hungary
9
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16 properties total found
Hotel 435 m² in Heviz, Hungary
Hotel 435 m²
Heviz, Hungary
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 435 m²
Number of floors 3
Real estate for life and work.Mini-hotel in the thermal resort of Heviz!A villa is for sale,…
$494,193
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Hotel in Budapest, Hungary
Hotel
Budapest, Hungary
In the center of Budapest, at 1081 (8th district, Jozsefvaros), for sale a functioning hotel…
$8,78M
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Hotel 450 m² in Budapest, Hungary
Hotel 450 m²
Budapest, Hungary
Area 450 m²
Modern 4-star hotel with excellent location and stable operation. The ideal investment objec…
$9,90M
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TekceTekce
Hotel in Budapest, Hungary
Hotel
Budapest, Hungary
For sale is a boutique hotel with 8 apartments registered as commercial housing, located in …
$1,47M
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Hotel 225 m² in Osli, Hungary
Hotel 225 m²
Osli, Hungary
Rooms 6
Area 225 m²
This recreation and event park is located in one of the most picturesque corners of Western …
$3,60M
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Hotel in Budapest, Hungary
Hotel
Budapest, Hungary
In 1071 Budapest put up for sale a completely renovated building, which now functions as a h…
$4,44M
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Hotel 1 490 m² in Bukkszek, Hungary
Hotel 1 490 m²
Bukkszek, Hungary
Area 1 490 m²
Welcome to our exciting opportunity in the healthcare sector for purchase! This health/reha…
$3,19M
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Hotel in Heviz, Hungary
Hotel
Heviz, Hungary
Number of floors 3
For sale is a fully staffed hotel in the resort town of Heviz, known for its unique thermal …
$3,01M
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Hotel 1 943 m² in Budapest, Hungary
Hotel 1 943 m²
Budapest, Hungary
Area 1 943 m²
For sale is a fully functioning hotel with a total area of 1,943 m2 and 16 rooms, of which 1…
$10,06M
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Hotel 226 m² in Budapest, Hungary
Hotel 226 m²
Budapest, Hungary
Area 226 m²
Floor 5
10-ROOM BOUTIQUE HOTEL BUDAPEST, DISTRICT 1 th 1.250.000 EUR + VAT EXCELLENT LOCATION - 226 …
$1,45M
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Hotel 860 m² in Sopron, Hungary
Hotel 860 m²
Sopron, Hungary
Area 860 m²
A small hotel is for sale in 9027 Györ. The hotel which was built in 2001 has 13 rooms and a…
$1,28M
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Hotel 270 m² in Budapest, Hungary
Hotel 270 m²
Budapest, Hungary
Area 270 m²
1.450.000 EUR + VAT EXCELLENT LOCATION - BUDAPEST 7th DISTRICT -GRAND BOULEVARD 270 SM 9 U…
$1,68M
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Hotel 1 200 m² in Budapest, Hungary
Hotel 1 200 m²
Budapest, Hungary
Area 1 200 m²
26-ROOM APARTMENT HOUSE BUDAPEST DISTRICT 6 8.000.000 EUR EXCELLENT LOCATION - 1.200 SM - 26…
$9,28M
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Hotel 520 m² in Heviz, Hungary
Hotel 520 m²
Heviz, Hungary
Rooms 11
Area 520 m²
Number of floors 4
On one of the most popular streets of the resort town of Heviz, just a 10-minute walk from t…
$1,34M
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Hotel 2 437 m² in Monoszlo, Hungary
Hotel 2 437 m²
Monoszlo, Hungary
Area 2 437 m²
This Winery is a 10-hectare-vineyard, mostly producing red wine. It´s a prized winner of ‘mo…
$6,38M
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Hotel 1 120 m² in Budapest, Hungary
Hotel 1 120 m²
Budapest, Hungary
Area 1 120 m²
13 APARTMENTS 46 ROOMS 90 GUESTS BUDAPEST PALACE QUARTER 5.200.000 EUR ENTERED AS COMMERCIAL…
$6,03M
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