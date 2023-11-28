Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Transdanubia

Residential properties for sale in Transdanubia, Hungary

Gardony
67
Szombathely
64
Siklosi jaras
60
Letenyei jaras
53
Esztergom
52
Komloi jaras
50
Keszthely
49
Varpalotai jaras
49
Show more
5 727 properties total found
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Budapest, Hungary
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 082 m²
Number of floors 4
Would you like a truly special home for your family, where every room has a balcony? Would y…
€1,36M
Leave a request
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Budapest, Hungary
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 123 m²
Floor 3/3
A fully renovated 2 in 1, high-class, elegant apartment is looking for a new owner in downto…
€349,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
€100,063
Leave a request
4 room house in Felsooers, Hungary
4 room house
Felsooers, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€197,545
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Koroeshegy, Hungary
4 room apartment
Koroeshegy, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€374,967
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Koroeshegy, Hungary
4 room apartment
Koroeshegy, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
€369,304
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€91,924
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Koroeshegy, Hungary
3 room apartment
Koroeshegy, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
€342,227
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Koroeshegy, Hungary
4 room apartment
Koroeshegy, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
€367,881
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Koroeshegy, Hungary
3 room apartment
Koroeshegy, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€274,166
Leave a request
3 room house in Radockoelked, Hungary
3 room house
Radockoelked, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
€77,701
Leave a request
9 room house in Szentbekkalla, Hungary
9 room house
Szentbekkalla, Hungary
Rooms 20
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 300 m²
€2,08M
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
€92,161
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
1 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
€76,384
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
€103,514
Leave a request
3 room house in Siofok, Hungary
3 room house
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
€197,545
Leave a request
6 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
6 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 184 m²
We offer for sale an apartment in Csillaghegy, 10 minutes' walk from the Római Coast. The a…
€381,920
Leave a request
2 room house in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 room house
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
€18,964
Leave a request
2 room house in Gyuro, Hungary
2 room house
Gyuro, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
€65,585
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
€187,510
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
€236,791
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Siofok, Hungary
2 room apartment
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
€149,871
Leave a request
4 room house in Csurgo, Hungary
4 room house
Csurgo, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
€110,625
Leave a request
5 room house in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
5 room house
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
€205,447
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Siofok, Hungary
3 room apartment
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
€152,505
Leave a request
4 room house in Budapest, Hungary
4 room house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Peace and comfort in a single-story family house! Are you looking for the perfect home that…
€258,125
Leave a request
2 room house in Balatonlelle, Hungary
2 room house
Balatonlelle, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
€155,402
Leave a request
5 room house in Budapest, Hungary
5 room house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 134 m²
€276,299
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Gyori jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
€80,335
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
1 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
€117,473
Leave a request

Property types in Transdanubia

apartments
houses

Properties features in Transdanubia, Hungary

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir