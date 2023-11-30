Residential properties for sale in Western Transdanubia, Hungary

Show property on map Show properties list
Zalakaros
22
Keszthely
21
Lenti jaras
15
Vasvari jaras
14
Celldoemoelki jaras
13
Koszegi jaras
12
Sopron
10
Szentgotthardi jaras
9
772 properties total found
6 room house in Vonyarcvashegy, Hungary
6 room house
Vonyarcvashegy, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 266 m²
€399,000
3 room apartment in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 room apartment
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€59,495
3 room house in Bakonyszentlaszlo, Hungary
3 room house
Bakonyszentlaszlo, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
€155,744
2 room house in Nagykapornak, Hungary
2 room house
Nagykapornak, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 115 m²
€40,985
5 room house in Egyhazasradoc, Hungary
5 room house
Egyhazasradoc, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€132,184
2 room apartment in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
€71,129
2 room house in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 room house
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 67 m²
€85,937
3 room house in Roenoek, Hungary
3 room house
Roenoek, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€65,841
4 room house in Janoshaza, Hungary
4 room house
Janoshaza, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€63,461
2 room house in Hahot, Hungary
2 room house
Hahot, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€42,307
3 room house in Gyoemoere, Hungary
3 room house
Gyoemoere, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
€81,971
8 room house in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
8 room house
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
€185,069
House in Karmacs, Hungary
House
Karmacs, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
€36,755
4 room house in Repcelak, Hungary
4 room house
Repcelak, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
€176,898
2 room house in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
€35,697
3 room apartment in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
3 room apartment
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€79,062
3 room apartment in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
€85,937
3 room house in Becsvoelgye, Hungary
3 room house
Becsvoelgye, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€42,307
3 room apartment in Gyori jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
€91,226
3 room house in Almashaza, Hungary
3 room house
Almashaza, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
€67,428
1 room apartment in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
1 room apartment
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
€31,731
4 room house in Abda, Hungary
4 room house
Abda, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
€161,297
5 room house in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
€367,546
5 room house in Zalacsany, Hungary
5 room house
Zalacsany, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€298,000
House in Esztergalyhorvati, Hungary
House
Esztergalyhorvati, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 50 m²
€12,957
3 room house in Batyk, Hungary
3 room house
Batyk, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€58,173
3 room house in Bocska, Hungary
3 room house
Bocska, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
€39,399
1 room apartment in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
€49,182
2 room house in Boercs, Hungary
2 room house
Boercs, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€64,757
2 room apartment in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€65,841
