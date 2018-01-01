  1. Realting.com
Zsenya-Building Kft

2724 Újlengyel, Petőfi út 48
Zsenya-Building Kft
Company Type
Developer
Company's year of foundation
2016
Языки общения
Languages
Русский, Hungarian
About the developer

Hungarian construction company, engaged in the construction and sale of small 5-6 apartment buildings. Mostly apartments are built in the city of Eger, at the moment there is already a ready 7th apartment building in Eger, 2 apartments have not yet been sold. Our company always builds high-quality apartments made of high-quality building materials, windows and doors made of wood only. 

In addition, we offer to order the construction of a new house in the city of Pomaz, this is the neighborhood of Budapest, a ponaramny plot. 

Work experience more than 20 years.  

