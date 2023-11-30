Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Keszthelyi jaras

Residential properties for sale in Keszthelyi jaras, Hungary

Heviz
41
Keszthely
19
180 properties total found
5 room house in Vonyarcvashegy, Hungary
5 room house
Vonyarcvashegy, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
€235,761
9 room house in Gyenesdias, Hungary
9 room house
Gyenesdias, Hungary
Rooms 14
Bathrooms count 11
Area 398 m²
€503,515
9 room house in Heviz, Hungary
9 room house
Heviz, Hungary
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 330 m²
€466,835
2 room house in Gyenesdias, Hungary
2 room house
Gyenesdias, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
€91,524
7 room house in Gyenesdias, Hungary
7 room house
Gyenesdias, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 223 m²
€312,075
6 room house in Vonyarcvashegy, Hungary
6 room house
Vonyarcvashegy, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 266 m²
€399,000
House in Karmacs, Hungary
House
Karmacs, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
€36,853
5 room house in Zalacsany, Hungary
5 room house
Zalacsany, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€298,000
House in Esztergalyhorvati, Hungary
House
Esztergalyhorvati, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 50 m²
€12,991
3 room house in Keszthely, Hungary
3 room house
Keszthely, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€145,793
4 room house in Balatongyoeroek, Hungary
4 room house
Balatongyoeroek, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€445,413
4 room house in Zalavar, Hungary
4 room house
Zalavar, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 139 m²
€79,273
7 room house in Heviz, Hungary
7 room house
Heviz, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
€254,257
House in Zalaapati, Hungary
House
Zalaapati, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 20 m²
€33,141
3 room house in Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
3 room house
Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
€198,819
2 room house in Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
2 room house
Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
€206,534
3 room house in Keszthely, Hungary
3 room house
Keszthely, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
€185,324
3 room house in Zalacsany, Hungary
3 room house
Zalacsany, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
€490,484
5 room house in Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
5 room house
Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
€583,279
3 room house in Zalavar, Hungary
3 room house
Zalavar, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
€60,953
2 room house in Vonyarcvashegy, Hungary
2 room house
Vonyarcvashegy, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
€79,986
4 room house in Varvoelgy, Hungary
4 room house
Varvoelgy, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
€83,657
2 room house in Vonyarcvashegy, Hungary
2 room house
Vonyarcvashegy, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
€145,555
3 room house in Keszthely, Hungary
3 room house
Keszthely, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
€364,524
5 room house in Gyenesdias, Hungary
5 room house
Gyenesdias, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 148 m²
€198,580
5 room house in Gyenesdias, Hungary
5 room house
Gyenesdias, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
€261,150
5 room house in Gyenesdias, Hungary
5 room house
Gyenesdias, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
€529,988
5 room house in Balatongyoeroek, Hungary
5 room house
Balatongyoeroek, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
€342,013
2 room apartment in Heviz, Hungary
2 room apartment
Heviz, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
€105,786
4 room house in Balatongyoeroek, Hungary
4 room house
Balatongyoeroek, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€450,450
Property types in Keszthelyi jaras

apartments
houses

Properties features in Keszthelyi jaras, Hungary

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
