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Residential properties for sale in Gyori jaras, Hungary

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1 property total found
Villa 5 rooms in Kisbajcs, Hungary
Villa 5 rooms
Kisbajcs, Hungary
Rooms 5
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
The family house for sale is located in 9062 Kisbajcs in the north-eastern part of the count…
$405,976
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