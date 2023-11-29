Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Gyori jaras, Hungary

Gyor
135
200 properties total found
2 room apartment in Gyori jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
€80,335
1 room apartment in Gyori jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
€68,456
3 room apartment in Gyori jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
€90,420
4 room house in Abda, Hungary
4 room house
Abda, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
€159,873
2 room house in Boercs, Hungary
2 room house
Boercs, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€64,185
4 room house in Kajarpec, Hungary
4 room house
Kajarpec, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
€65,260
5 room house in Gyori jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Area 135 m²
€178,193
3 room house in Gyori jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€99,069
1 room apartment in Gyori jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
€93,041
2 room apartment in Gyori jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€137,596
2 room apartment in Gyori jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€74,695
2 room apartment in Gyori jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
€91,731
2 room apartment in Gyori jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€83,868
4 room house in Gyorladamer, Hungary
4 room house
Gyorladamer, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
€243,741
3 room apartment in Gyori jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€148,866
3 room apartment in Gyori jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
€164,853
3 room house in Vamosszabadi, Hungary
3 room house
Vamosszabadi, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€94,089
2 room apartment in Gyori jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€78,755
6 room house in Gyori jaras, Hungary
6 room house
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
€272,309
5 room house in Gyorujbarat, Hungary
5 room house
Gyorujbarat, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
€259,467
2 room apartment in Gyori jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€115,630
4 room apartment in Gyori jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€172,523
3 room house in Gyori jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€117,677
4 room apartment in Gyori jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
€86,489
2 room apartment in Gyori jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€115,056
3 room apartment in Gyori jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€181,478
2 room house in Gyori jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 10 m²
€23,326
5 room house in Gyori jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
€261,825
6 room house in Dunaszeg, Hungary
6 room house
Dunaszeg, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
€209,408
3 room apartment in Gyori jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
€175,337
Property types in Gyori jaras

apartments
houses

Properties features in Gyori jaras, Hungary

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
