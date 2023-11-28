Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Central Hungary

Residential properties for sale in Central Hungary, Hungary

Erd
172
Nagykatai jaras
147
Szigetszentmiklos
121
Vaci jaras
119
Veresegyhaz
106
Pilisvoeroesvari jaras
101
Vecsesi jaras
93
Rackevei jaras
89
Show more
5 278 properties total found
4 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
4 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 227 m²
€1,79M
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
4 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 166 m²
€763,840
Leave a request
6 room house in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
6 room house
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 205 m²
€750,671
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
4 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
€271,295
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
€117,210
Leave a request
2 room house in Erd, Hungary
2 room house
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
€210,451
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€230,469
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€106,674
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
€468,577
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
€118,264
Leave a request
4 room house in Pocsmegyer, Hungary
4 room house
Pocsmegyer, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€155,929
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€168,308
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€181,478
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
€84,022
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€122,478
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 53 m²
€98,772
Leave a request
5 room house in Budapest, Hungary
5 room house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
€1,05M
Leave a request
5 room house in Pilisborosjeno, Hungary
5 room house
Pilisborosjeno, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
€1,45M
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Szigetujfalu, Hungary
4 room apartment
Szigetujfalu, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
€139,598
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
€110,625
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€119,844
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Bright, large 1st floor apartment in the heart of Belső-Erzsébetváros in a popular location …
€289,733
Leave a request
5 room house in Budapest, Hungary
5 room house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 228 m²
€445,135
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€196,228
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€131,433
Leave a request
5 room house in Pand, Hungary
5 room house
Pand, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€78,755
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
€138,281
Leave a request
4 room house in Budapest, Hungary
4 room house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 300 m²
€945,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Goedoello, Hungary
2 room apartment
Goedoello, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€112,996
Leave a request
2 room house in Tapiosag, Hungary
2 room house
Tapiosag, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€73,487
Leave a request

Property types in Central Hungary

apartments
houses

Properties features in Central Hungary, Hungary

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir