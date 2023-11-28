UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Mansion
Villa
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Hungary
Residential
Central Hungary
Residential properties for sale in Central Hungary, Hungary
Erd
172
Nagykatai jaras
147
Szigetszentmiklos
121
Vaci jaras
119
Veresegyhaz
106
Pilisvoeroesvari jaras
101
Vecsesi jaras
93
Rackevei jaras
89
Cegled
88
Dunakeszi
78
Vac
68
Budaoers
67
Szentendre
67
Goed
64
Gyoemro
64
Gyali jaras
59
Fot
53
Kistarcsa
48
Dabasi jaras
44
Toeroekbalint
39
Show more
Show less
Clear all
5 278 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
4 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
4
227 m²
€1,79M
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
4
2
166 m²
€763,840
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room house
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
6
4
205 m²
€750,671
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
4
1
116 m²
€271,295
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
2
1
37 m²
€117,210
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house
Erd, Hungary
2
1
46 m²
€210,451
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
2
1
53 m²
€230,469
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
2
1
53 m²
€106,674
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
3
2
118 m²
€468,577
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
2
1
28 m²
€118,264
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Pocsmegyer, Hungary
4
2
100 m²
€155,929
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
3
1
100 m²
€168,308
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
2
1
52 m²
€181,478
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
2
1
41 m²
€84,022
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
2
1
45 m²
€122,478
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
3
53 m²
€98,772
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Budapest, Hungary
5
2
230 m²
€1,05M
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Pilisborosjeno, Hungary
5
2
400 m²
€1,45M
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment
Szigetujfalu, Hungary
4
1
109 m²
€139,598
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
2
1
48 m²
€110,625
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
2
1
50 m²
€119,844
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
3
2
82 m²
Bright, large 1st floor apartment in the heart of Belső-Erzsébetváros in a popular location …
€289,733
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Budapest, Hungary
5
3
228 m²
€445,135
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
3
1
65 m²
€196,228
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
3
1
62 m²
€131,433
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Pand, Hungary
5
1
110 m²
€78,755
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
3
1
61 m²
€138,281
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Budapest, Hungary
4
300 m²
€945,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Goedoello, Hungary
2
1
62 m²
€112,996
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house
Tapiosag, Hungary
2
1
65 m²
€73,487
Recommend
Leave a request
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
Property types in Central Hungary
apartments
houses
Properties features in Central Hungary, Hungary
with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL