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Residential properties for sale in Central Hungary, Hungary

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Budapest
66
89 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Budapest, Hungary
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2 bedroom apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 6/7
Penthouse Experience Near Bakáts Square – 76 m² Apartment + 40 m² Panoramic Terrace + 2 Park…
$672,314
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2 bedroom apartment in Budapest, Hungary
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2 bedroom apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 2/3
Located at the quiet end of Murányi Street, just a short walk from Városliget, this bright a…
$293,514
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Languages
English, Hungarian
1 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
1 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
For sale is a well-kept apartment of about 35 m2, located in the 7th district of Budapest, i…
$196,483
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TekceTekce
House in Budapest, Hungary
House
Budapest, Hungary
This luxury-designed, 149 m² (gross) semi-detached home with three balconies, a terrace, pri…
$1,05M
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Condo 2 bedrooms in Budapest, Hungary
Condo 2 bedrooms
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 7
BEAUTIFUL panorama to Budapest's bridges, river and Castle in a building with security and w…
$561,681
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3 room apartment in Central Hungary, Hungary
3 room apartment
Central Hungary, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 87 m²
Spacious 3-room apartment for sale in the heart of Erzebetvaros (1071 Budapest), right on Be…
$277,776
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4 bedroom house in Csomor, Hungary
4 bedroom house
Csomor, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
Luxury Family Home with Panoramic View in Csömör – Move-in Ready For sale in the peaceful…
$856,697
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3 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
For sale is a stylish, fully renovated apartment in the bustling 7th district of Budapest (E…
$260,338
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6 bedroom house in Budapest, Hungary
6 bedroom house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
A beautifully maintained, detached family house is for sale in Zugló’s most sought-after “Go…
$976,130
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4 bedroom Mansion in Solymar, Hungary
4 bedroom Mansion
Solymar, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 2
On the border of Budapest in Shoymar, the house of construction in 2018, 430 m2, 2 storey wi…
$1,40M
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2 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 56 m²
For sale is a bright and cozy 2-room apartment of 56 m2 with a terrace, located on the 2nd f…
$307,930
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3 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a spacious apartment of about 77 m2, located in the popular quarter of Corvin in…
$262,335
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2 bedroom apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 bedroom apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Floor 3/6
5 district, historical center, near pedestrian street. Vaci and the Danube Embankment, in a …
$1,10M
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1 bedroom apartment in Budapest, Hungary
1 bedroom apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3
Unique Rooftop Project in the Heart of Budapest – Jókai Street 10 New Apartments, Expecte…
$275,613
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1 bedroom apartment in Budapest, Hungary
1 bedroom apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 1/4
Renovated apartment close to the center of BudapestA rare opportunity to buy a bright, high-…
$293,514
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Agency
Your Invest Home
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Italiano, Portugues, Српски, Dutch
3 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 93 m²
In 1051 Budapest is offered for sale a newly renovated, fully furnished apartment of 93 m2 w…
$869,231
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Apartment in Budapest, Hungary
Apartment
Budapest, Hungary
A premium rooftop development is underway in Budapest’s District VI at Jókai Street 10, wher…
$318,968
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Apartment in Budapest, Hungary
Apartment
Budapest, Hungary
$199,633
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
4 bedroom house in Budapest, Hungary
4 bedroom house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
Well-maintained three-storey family house for sale, in the green residential area of Rákossz…
$539,742
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Penthouse 4 rooms in Budapest, Hungary
Penthouse 4 rooms
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 2
In the prestigious historical district of Palotanegyed (1081 Budapest), an exclusive two-lev…
$692,450
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2 room Studio apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room Studio apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
For sale is a renovated 2-bedroom apartment of about 44 m2, located in the 8th district of B…
$206,947
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Apartment in Budapest, Hungary
Apartment
Budapest, Hungary
$216,954
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Apartment in Budapest, Hungary
Apartment
Budapest, Hungary
$272,787
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
3 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
Spacious and representative apartment in the classical bourgeois style is offered for sale o…
$963,078
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House in Budapest, Hungary
House
Budapest, Hungary
In a quiet and green part of Budapest’s 2nd district, in Remetekertváros, two premium twin-h…
$1,05M
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Apartment in Budapest, Hungary
Apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Fully Renovated, Move-in Ready 52 m² Brick Apartment in Excellent Location in Budapest near …
$255,240
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Rackeve, Hungary
House
Rackeve, Hungary
In one of Ráckeve’s most exclusive and naturally captivating locations, at the tip of Balabá…
$1,24M
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Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Apartment in Budapest, Hungary
Apartment
Budapest, Hungary
$190,298
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 6 rooms in Pomaz, Hungary
Villa 6 rooms
Pomaz, Hungary
Rooms 6
Area 243 m²
In one of the quietest areas of 2013 Pomaz is offered for sale a modern, detached residentia…
$599,721
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House in Csomor, Hungary
House
Csomor, Hungary
For sale in the peaceful, south-west facing area of Csömör Középhegy, this modern, three-sto…
$922,053
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch

Property types in Central Hungary

apartments
houses

Properties features in Central Hungary, Hungary

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
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