Residential properties for sale in Győr-Moson-Sopron, Hungary

Gyori jaras
127
Gyor
87
Soproni jaras
42
Sopron
22
Mosonmagyarovari jaras
9
Pannonhalmi jaras
8
Teti jaras
8
Csornai jaras
5
199 properties total found
2 room apartment in Gyori jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
€79,986
1 room apartment in Gyori jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
€68,158
3 room house in Bakonyszentlaszlo, Hungary
3 room house
Bakonyszentlaszlo, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
€156,160
3 room house in Gyoemoere, Hungary
3 room house
Gyoemoere, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
€82,189
3 room apartment in Gyori jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
€91,469
3 room house in Harka, Hungary
3 room house
Harka, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
€353,772
4 room house in Abda, Hungary
4 room house
Abda, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
€161,727
2 room house in Boercs, Hungary
2 room house
Boercs, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€64,930
4 room house in Kajarpec, Hungary
4 room house
Kajarpec, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
€66,017
5 room house in Gyori jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Area 135 m²
€180,260
3 room house in Gyori jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€100,218
House in Nyul, Hungary
House
Nyul, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
€76,622
1 room apartment in Gyori jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
€94,120
2 room apartment in Gyori jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€139,192
2 room house in Gyori jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
€113,739
2 room apartment in Gyori jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
€79,273
3 room house in Gyori jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 83 m²
€211,836
2 room apartment in Gyori jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
€92,794
3 room apartment in Gyori jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
€145,289
2 room apartment in Gyori jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€84,841
4 room house in Gyorladamer, Hungary
4 room house
Gyorladamer, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
€246,568
3 room apartment in Gyori jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€150,592
4 room house in Gyori jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
€178,961
2 room house in Fertod, Hungary
2 room house
Fertod, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
€111,088
4 room house in Gyori jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 169 m²
€211,836
4 room house in Dunaszeg, Hungary
4 room house
Dunaszeg, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
€155,099
7 room house in Pannonhalma, Hungary
7 room house
Pannonhalma, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 248 m²
€503,741
3 room apartment in Gyori jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
€166,765
3 room house in Vamosszabadi, Hungary
3 room house
Vamosszabadi, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€95,181
2 room house in Tet, Hungary
2 room house
Tet, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 85 m²
€33,141
