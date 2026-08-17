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Residential properties for sale in Győr-Moson-Sopron, Hungary

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houses
4
4 properties total found
Villa 4 rooms in Farad, Hungary
Villa 4 rooms
Farad, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 2
In the small village of Farád, just 3 minutes drive from Csorna and about 35 minutes from Gy…
$225,670
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Villa 6 rooms in Osli, Hungary
Villa 6 rooms
Osli, Hungary
Rooms 6
Area 225 m²
Description of the object For sale is a Hungarian company (Kft), which owns a park plot of a…
$3,60M
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Villa 5 rooms in Kisbajcs, Hungary
Villa 5 rooms
Kisbajcs, Hungary
Rooms 5
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
The family house for sale is located in 9062 Kisbajcs in the north-eastern part of the count…
$405,976
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Castle in Feketeerdo, Hungary
Castle
Feketeerdo, Hungary
Elegant castle with many possible uses in the border triangle in Hungary near the Austrian b…
$1,15M
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