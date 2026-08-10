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Restaurants for sale in Hungary

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сommercial properties
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hotels
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2 properties total found
Restaurant 160 m² in Heviz, Hungary
Restaurant 160 m²
Heviz, Hungary
Area 160 m²
Real estate for life and work! In the world-famous resort town of Hévíz, on the Egregyi vine…
$359,355
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Restaurant 550 m² in Heviz, Hungary
Restaurant 550 m²
Heviz, Hungary
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 3
In Hévíz, just a ten-minute walk from the famous thermal lake, a three-storey house with exc…
$464,764
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