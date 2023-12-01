Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Vrachati
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Vrachati, Greece

3 room townhouse with furnishings in Vrachati, Greece
3 room townhouse with furnishings
Vrachati, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 147 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€280,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
