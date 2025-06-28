Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Vouliagmeni Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Sea view

Seaview Cottages for Sale in Vouliagmeni Municipal Unit, Greece

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Vouliagmeni Municipal Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go