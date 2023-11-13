Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Vouliagmeni Municipal Unit, Greece

3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 215 m²
Varkiza south of Athens, in the center of the humanity, 2nd-3rd floor maisonette and studio …
€1,000,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Price on request

