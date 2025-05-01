Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Volos Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment

Studios for Sale in Volos Municipality, Greece

Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Melissatika, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Melissatika, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
For Sale - Residential Studio - Athens North: Nea Ionia - Kalogreza 38 Sq.m., 1 Bedrooms, 1 …
$118,875
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Volos Municipality, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go