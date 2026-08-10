Hotels for sale in Volos Municipality, Greece

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Hotels and hotel rooms in Volos Municipality, Greece

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Hotel 830 m² in Makrinitsa, Greece
Hotel 830 m²
Makrinitsa, Greece
Area 830 m²
For sale a 4 stars hotel in Portaria, Pelion. The hotel is located in the centre of Portaria…
$1,53M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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