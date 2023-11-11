Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Volos Municipality
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Volos Municipality, Greece

сommercial property
5
Hotel To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Portaria, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Portaria, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 830 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a 4 stars hotel in Portaria, Pelion. The hotel is located in the centre of Portaria…
€1,30M
Hotel 22 rooms with furnishings in Volos Municipality, Greece
Hotel 22 rooms with furnishings
Volos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 22
Area 805 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a four-storey hotel in the region of Volos. The hotel is has an area of 805 sq.m…
€1,10M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir