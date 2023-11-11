Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Volos Municipality, Greece

5 properties total found
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Portaria, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Portaria, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 830 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a 4 stars hotel in Portaria, Pelion. The hotel is located in the centre of Portaria…
€1,30M
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Ano Volos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Ano Volos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 612 m²
Number of floors 1
Available for sale occupational space of 612 sq m. just 50meters from a beautifulsandy beach…
€1,10M
Hotel 22 rooms with furnishings in Volos Municipality, Greece
Hotel 22 rooms with furnishings
Volos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 22
Area 805 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a four-storey hotel in the region of Volos. The hotel is has an area of 805 sq.m…
€1,10M
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings in Volos Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings
Volos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 381 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 381 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. There are solar panels for water heating,…
€700,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Agria, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Agria, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
Unique farm house estate for sale. It consists of 3 houses. The main house is 180sqm. with a…
€1,90M
