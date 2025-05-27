Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Visaltia Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Visaltia Municipality, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 1 bedroom in Mavrothalassa, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Mavrothalassa, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 400 m²
Floor 1/3
Falling prices! Villa for sale in the area of Mavrosalas, near Serres, the city of Amphipoli…
$364,701
Leave a request
Villa 6 rooms in Mavrothalassa, Greece
Villa 6 rooms
Mavrothalassa, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
Discounts! For sale villa in Mavrosalasa, near Serres, city Amphipolis and resort Asprovalta…
$357,616
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Visaltia Municipality, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go