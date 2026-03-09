Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Veria Municipality
  4. Commercial
  5. Restaurant

Restaurants for sale in Veria Municipality, Greece

Restaurant Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Coffee bar business for sale due to retirements in Veria Municipality, Greece
Coffee bar business for sale due to retirements
Veria Municipality, Greece
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
A fully organized and profitable catering business called Kivotosbar is for sale, in an esta…
$595,091
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go