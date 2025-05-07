Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Vari Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Vari Municipal Unit, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of living room, o…
$2,19M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Vari Municipal Unit, Greece

with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go