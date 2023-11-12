Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Triandria Municipal Unit, Greece

13 properties total found
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 55 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th flo…
€275,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 30 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th flo…
€145,000
1 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Property Code: HPS3619 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thessaloniki 40 Ekklisies for €155.000 . This…
€155,000
Studio apartment 1 bathroom in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Property Code: HPS3618 - Studio FOR SALE in Thessaloniki 40 Ekklisies for €100.000 . This 36…
€100,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Property Code: HPS3309 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thessaloniki 40 Ekklisies for €260.000 . This…
€260,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Property Code: HPS3307 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thessaloniki 40 Ekklisies for €260.000 . This…
€260,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Property Code: HPS3305 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thessaloniki 40 Ekklisies for €245.000 . This…
€245,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 163 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 163 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd fl…
€260,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale under construction apartment of 37 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situ…
€138,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale duplex of 162 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated on the second floor…
€360,000
3 room apartment with furnishings in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 138 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 138 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd fl…
€235,000
3 room apartment with furnishings in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th flo…
€86,000
4 room apartment with furnishings in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
4 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 130 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st fl…
€280,000

