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Hotels and hotel rooms in Thessaloniki, Greece

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Hotel 458 m² in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Hotel 458 m²
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Area 458 m²
🏨 Hotel for Sale – Prime Investment Opportunity! 📌 Description: A hotel is availa…
$2,18M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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