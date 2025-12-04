Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thermi
  4. Commercial
  5. Shop

Shops for sale in Thermi, Greece

1 property total found
Shop 148 m² in Thermi, Greece
Shop 148 m²
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 148 m²
Property Code: HPS5840 - Shop FOR SALE in Thermi Center for € 350.000 . This 148.00 sq. m. …
$407,080
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go